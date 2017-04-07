The elder statesman, such as he is, takes the mound Friday against the Atlanta Braves in the Pirates’ home opener. Come Saturday, he’ll turn it over to the kids again.

“We’ve got a young rotation, third-youngest rotation in the big leagues,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Is that a concern? No, it’s a number. And now there are opportunities to go out and pitch and see where they’re going to take it. They’re going to gain experience as they move forward, as they go and get opportunities.”

Ivan Nova, today’s starter, is 30. It’s wrong to call 26-year-old Gerrit Cole, who is entering his fifth major league season, a kid. But Saturday starter Chad Kuhl is 24, Tyler Glasnow is 23 and Jameson Taillon is 25. Those last three are entering their first full major league season.

“It’s great,” Glasnow said Friday morning. “You know these guys for so long, it’s cool being so close with everyone.”

The youth stems in part because the Pirates have talented pitchers in their farm system and in part because other than bringing Nova back, the Pirates did not improve their rotation. The starters had a 4.67 ERA last season and pitched fewer innings than all but the Dodgers and Reds.

“Quality start or more [six or more innings, three or fewer earned runs], you want to be out there,” Kuhl said. “Jamo does a really good job. Me and Tyler are trying to do the same thing, we’re trying to be super efficient, going deep into ballgames to help our bullpen. The deeper we go, the better we’re going to be.”

Starling Marte is batting leadoff, which is the spot in the order he has hit most in his career. He batted second in the first two games; Adam Frazier led off against Rick Porcello, and Jordy Mercer led off against the left-handed Chris Sale. Josh Bell moved up to second after batting seventh and eighth in the first two games.

Series probables

Friday: RHP Mike Foltynewicz vs. RHP Ivan Nova

Saturday: RHP R.A. Dickey vs. RHP Chad Kuhl

Sunday: RHP Julio Teheran (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (0-1, 9.00)

Lineups

Braves

1. Ender Inciarte (L) CF

2. Dansby Swanson SS

3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B

4. Matt Kemp LF

5. Nick Markakis (L) RF

6. Brandon Phillips 2B

7. Adonis Garcia 3B

8. Kurt Suzuki C

9. Mike Foltynewicz RHP

Pirates

1. Starling Marte CF

2. Josh Bell (S) 1B

3. Andrew McCutchen RF

4. Gregory Polanco (L) LF

5. David Freese 3B

6. Francisco Cervelli C

7. Josh Harrison 2B

8. Jordy Mercer SS

9. Ivan Nova RHP