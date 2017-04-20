The Penguins are taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal playoff series Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. Below are live updates and reaction to the game as it unfolds.

6:59 p.m.: Big news just before puck drop about the Blue Jackets’ captain. Scott Hartnell will replace Nick Foligno in the lineup for Columbus.

Columbus is scratching Nick Foligno because of an unspecified injury. — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) April 20, 2017

6:38 p.m.: The Penguins have posted their lineup for Game 5. No changes from Game 4.

6:23 p.m.: Here’s a mind-boggling stat from former Penguins broadcaster Bob Grove. Crosby’s line was active in Game 4, but you have to imagine the Penguins want their captain putting more shots on net himself in Game 5.

Crosby failed to attempt a shot in Game 4, the first time that's happened in 128 career playoff GP. — Bob Grove (@bobgrove91) April 20, 2017

6:12 p.m.: Fans are beginning to file into PPG Paints Arena for Game 5. Here’s a cool shot from Post-Gazette photographer Peter Diana.