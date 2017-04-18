COLUMBUS, Ohio — Upsets and surprises are a staple of Round 1 during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

They seem even more frequent — and stunning — than usual this season.

Washington, which had the best regular-season record in the NHL, trails Toronto, 2-1, in that opening-round series.

And that might not be even the most shocking development of this postseason, because the three clubs that finished directly behind the Penguins in the overall standings — Chicago, Columbus and Minnesota — all are one loss away from elimination less than a week after entering the postseason.

“You didn’t expect to see the series where they are,” Penguins winger Conor Sheary said Tuesday. “But that’s why you play the games.

“Whether you’re a [No.] 1 seed or an 8 seed coming into the playoffs doesn’t matter. It’s a fresh start.”

The Penguins, who can end the Blue Jackets’ season with a victory in Game 4 at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday at Nationwide Arena, are understandably pleased with how the series has gone, especially when a team like Chicago — a popular choice to represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup final — is on professional life-support.

“I didn’t think they were going to be down, 3-0,” right winger Patric Hornqvist said. “But there are a lot of good teams in the NHL right now. It’s a really thin line between winning and losing.”

The Penguins are in control of their series, at least in part, because they picked up a 5-4 victory in Game 3 Sunday. Had the Blue Jackets won that night, the situation would look a lot different.

The Capitals — who’ve gone past the third period with Toronto in each of their first three games — and Blackhawks both lost in overtime Monday, as did Calgary and Boston.

“Just [Monday] night, there were four [overtime] games,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “In those OT games, all it takes is one shot. It could go either way.

“If you look at it from the Capitals’ perspective, they could be up, 3-0. One bounce in overtime, one bounce during the game … all the games are tight-checking. They’re close. They’re fun to watch.

“Throughout the NHL, there’s really good parity. Anything can happen.”

Room to improve

The Penguins enter Game 4 in the best possible position, with three victories and a chokehold on the series.

But while they’ve played well so far, that doesn’t mean they’ve been at their very best.

Or that coach Mike Sullivan and his staff won’t keep trying to coax upgraded performances out of their personnel.

“We’re trying to get better,” he said. “We’re trying to push these guys every day. I don’t think you ever arrive as a team, or as a player.

“That’s part of the fulfilling part of our game, and our job, constantly striving to get better, improve, either as an individual or a group.”

Replacing Werenski

Defenseman Zach Werenski, one of the Blue Jackets’ best offensive players in this series, emerged as one of the top offensive players at his position in the entire league this season and is a rookie of the year contender.

With Werenski out because of a facial fracture, Columbus has to figure out how to replace him.

Seth Jones figures to handle Werenski’s minutes quarterbacking the top power play, but aside from that, Jones said, it will be a collective effort.

“Zach was a big part of our offense this year,” Jones said. “That’s not just my responsibility. Jack [Johnson] is savvy. He can get up in the play. [Gabriel] Carlsson and the rest of our D need to get up and fill that void.

“Our forwards need to fill that void. You see what [Werenski] has been to our team offensively this year. We take that upon everybody in this room to be aggressive, including myself, to be even more aggressive.”

There will be a few other changes for Columbus on defense: Markus Nutivaara and Kyle Quincey will draw into the lineup, while Penguins alum Scott Harrington is out.

No updates

The Penguins know they’ll be without defenseman Kris Letang, who is recovering from neck surgery, until next season.

Three other players who fill prominent roles — left wingers Carl Hagelin and Chris Kunitz and goalie Matt Murray — haven’t played against the Blue Jackets, and Sullivan gave no indication Tuesday when they might be ready to return.

“They’re all in the process of rehab,” he said. “There’s nothing pending that I can offer you that’s a significant update.”

All business

The Blue Jackets reported to work Tuesday well aware of the predicament they were in, but it was business as usual in their locker room during and after the game-day skate.

“For the most part, the guys are feeling pretty good,” Blue Jackets left winger Brandon Saad said.

Some teammates with adjacent stalls chatted quietly, while other players were interviewed.

Jones said Columbus is not ready to concede the series — “Now’s not the time to quit on anybody” — and Saad stressed the importance of not fixating on the big picture.

“Regardless of where you’re at [in the series],” he said, “you have to take it game-by-game and day-by-day.”

Bonino & his beard

Penguins center Nick Bonino has a theory on why he was able to miss minimal time when a shot struck him in the face during Game 3 Sunday.

“I think my beard helped me a little bit,” he cracked following Tuesday’s morning skate, during which he wore what amounted to a full-face shield.

The right side of Bonino’s face appeared a little more puffy than usual. He said there’s no timeline for how long he has to wear the additional facial protection: “Just until it gets better.”

Bonino brushed off a question on whether it feels better or worse than Sunday — “It feels all right,” he said — and added the shield hasn’t made for a difficult adjustment.

“Not difficult at all,” Bonino said. “It’s like it’s not even there.”

Friendship lasts

Sidney Crosby and Columbus defenseman Jack Johnson have been friends since their days together at Shattuck-St. Mary’s prep school in Minnesota.

That’s the last time they were teammates, but their friendship has endured.

As much as it can for guys who play for division rivals, and who have been competing in a playoff series.

“We try to see each other after games and that, but we play for two different teams, live in two different cities,” Johnson said. “Whenever we see each other, we try to catch up a little bit.”

Dave Molinari: dmolinari@post-gazette.com. Jason Mackey: jmackey@post-gazette.com