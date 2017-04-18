The Penguins are taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal playoff series Tuesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Below are live updates and reaction to the game as it unfolds.

8:48 p.m.: Winger Patric Hornqvist deflects a shot from the point by defenseman Justin Shultz on the power play behind Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 3-1. Looked like the puck went off Sidney Crosby as well. Tough shot for the goalie to deal with, and the Penguins are back in the game after it seemed like it was getting away from them down 3-0.

8:44 p.m.: Looks like it might be a long night for the Penguins. Columbus defenseman Markus Nutivaara scores to make it 3-0. He poked home a juicy rebound off a shot from the point onto goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

8:22 p.m.: Some first period analysis. The Penguins got a power play 19 seconds into the game and proceeded to do little with it. That set the tone for the rest of the opening period.

The Blue Jackets didn’t exactly dominate possession, but they did outshoot the Penguins, 13-5, and did dominate the faceoff circle, winning 14 of 19 draws. The latter figure really bit the Penguins hard when Jack Johnson scored on a shot that deflected off Sidney Crosby’s skate. It was a bit of a lucky goal, but it’s the kind of bounce you get when you’re consistently beating your opponent on draws.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury looked pretty good, fighting off a few good Columbus chances especially on a late Blue Jackets power play that the Penguins were able to kill. There wasn’t a whole lot he could do with the Johnson goal, either. Josh Anderson’s tally to make it 2-0 late in the period was a bit of a softie, though, one that Fleury would probably like to have back.

All in all, not an uncharacteristic first period for this series. The Blue Jackets have come out strong in all four games now and translated that into goals in the past two. We’ll see how the Penguins respond. They’ve come back strong in all three games to take the 3-0 lead. They’ll need to do that again to end the series tonight.

8:17 p.m.: The first period ends with the Penguins still down, 2-0.

8:14 p.m.: The Blue Jackets score again to make it 2-0. Josh Anderson drove down the right side off a Penguins turnover and put it through the five hole on goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. It wasn’t a great shot, but it squirted through regardless. Columbus is getting all the bounces right now.

8:02 p.m.: The Blue Jackets strike first at 11:46 of the first period. After getting the puck off a faceoff in the Penguns’ zone, Columbus defenseman Jack Johnson ripped a shot from the point. It glanced off captain Sidney Crosby’s skate and into the the net behind Marc-Andre Fleury. It’s 1-0.

best crosby play of the series tbh pic.twitter.com/YxsuXY6Oel — ColumbusBlueJackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 19, 2017

7:08 p.m.: The Penguins have posted their lineup for Game 4. No changes from the first three games of the series.

Here's your #Pens lineup for Game Four. It will probably look familiar. pic.twitter.com/uiHE2JE2Nr — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 18, 2017

6:41 p.m.: This guy made a tasteful shirt out of injured Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski’s face.

Werenski took a puck to the face in Game 3 that caused the pictured damage. He’s now out for the series and the postseason, should Columbus somehow storm all the way back and win the series with the Penguins without him.

6:08 p.m.: Interesting comments from the Blue Jackets’ Scott Hartnell this afternoon about his team’s physical approach so far in the series. Via the Columbus Dispatch:

“As much as you want to hit them I don’t think, well, obviously it’s not working,” said Hartnell, who has no points and is a minus-2 in the series. “Basically, all it does is tire you out. Watching the other (playoff) series, there hasn’t been that much of the ‘I’m going to run you over for the fun of it.’ At the end of the day, you’ve got to outscore them and I hope that’s what the guys do tonight. “I think the first two games we were running around a lot and maybe out of position or whatever.”

Hindsight is 20/20 and all that, and it’s easy for the Blue Jackets to look back now and wonder what might have been. (This is also pretty rich coming from a noted tough guy like Scott Hartnell, who’s a healthy scratch tonigh.) Their best moments in this series, though, have come by raising the energy level early in games. They’ve been the better first-period team all series. Save for Game 3, they just haven’t been able to translate that into goals, which made the times the Penguins caught them out of position all the more damaging. If they’re going to get back in this series, they just need to make more of the moments when they have the momentum.