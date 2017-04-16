The Penguins are poised to do something fairly momentous — at least for them — in Game 3 Sunday night against Columbus.

No, it’s not the opportunity to take a commanding 3-0 series lead, though that is on the table.

The Penguins likely will start the same set of defense pairings for the third consecutive game, affording them a sense of consistency along the blue line they hadn’t had very much over their injury-plagued stretch run of the regular season. That consistency has helped with what have been two solid defensive efforts through two games against Columbus.

In the final 20 games, the Penguins were able to keep the same defense pairings three nights in a row just twice. The downside, obviously, is that the shuffling came because players were in and out of the lineup because of injury.

The unintended benefit, though, many players said over those weeks, was it gave them a chance to play with plenty of different partners.

“Out of necessity, it gave us an opportunity to explore combinations,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We did get an opportunity as a coaching staff to try to become who we thought were complementary and which guys worked well together.”

Two of the current pairings — Trevor Daley/​Olli Maatta and Justin Schultz/​Ian Cole — have histories that date to last season. But the Brian Dumoulin/​Ron Hainsey combination is a relatively new one. The two played together for three games immediately after Hainsey was acquired in a February trade, but only were reunited in the final six games of the regular season.

Those two have been listed as the top pair on the Penguins lineup card for Games 1 and 2 against the Blue Jackets, but that hasn’t mattered much in reality. All six defenseman have averaged between 19:05 and 20:58 of ice time through two games, a remarkably balanced effort.

Last year, playoff ice time for defensemen ranged from Letang’s 28:53 to Schultz’s 13:01.

“It works for us,” Ian Cole said. “We’re very confident in our six defensemen that are playing, very confident in all of our defensemen, quite frankly.

“We think that we can play against anyone, shut down anyone and transition the puck against anyone. As far as staying fresh, I think if we’re all going to play equal minutes and no one’s playing that 25-30 minute game, hopefully we can stay a little fresher and hopefully make another run.”

That balance on the blue line should also help the Penguins as the series shifts to Nationwide Arena for Game 3. Without the option last line change on the road, a team that was more matchup-reliant could find itself in bad spot. The Penguins will be happy to just keep cycling through their pairings.

“You see kind of at home, we weren’t really matching too much, we were just kind of rolling,” Dumoulin said. “Without last change, you can just go D pair after D pair, like we’ve been doing now at home.”

The Penguins haven’t just split up the ice time, they’ve pretty evenly split up the workload, too. Their shot-blocking has been a thorn in the Blue Jackets side so far this series and, through two games, each Penguins defenseman has blocked at least one shot a night. Maatta led the way with four in Game 1, and Dumoulin had five in Game 2.

“I think blocked shots come from a sense of desperation,” Cole said. “I think playoff hockey intrinsically has a sense of desperation to it. Everything you do has an air of desperation. I think that when something does inevitably break down, guys are willing and feel that importance of, ‘Hey I need to block a shot. I can’t let this get in.’”

Of course, for as pleased as the Penguins defensemen are with their play so far, Cole refrained from using the word “satisfied” to describe it. That will only come if they can get 14 more postseason wins.

“I don’t think ‘satisfied’ is the right word,” he said. “I feel like that kind of has an endpoint feel to it. It’s something that we’re happy with, but we’re not content with. We think there’s a lot of things we can build on, there’s a lot of things we can get better at, and we’re going to assess those, try and evaluate and change those.”