Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves during the Penguins’ 4-1 victory against Columbus in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at PPG Paints Arena Friday night.

That earned him recognition as the game’s No. 2 star; he missed out on top billing mostly because teammate Sidney Crosby scored one goal and set up two others.

Two nights earlier, Fleury stopped 31 shots and was named the No. 1 star of the Penguins’ 3-1 victory in the series opener.

It’s still early, of course, but there seems to be a trend developing.

If Fleury keeps it up, he might be just a few stars shy of a galaxy by the time the series is over.

Which, unless the Blue Jackets figure out how get a few more pucks past him when the series shifts to Columbus for Game 3 Sunday at 6:08 p.m., could happen by the middle of next week.

Fleury had been scheduled to spend the series manning the gate at the far end of the Penguins’ bench, but his role changed dramatically when Matt Murray was injured during warm-ups before Game 1.

Although Murray’s injury wasn’t foreseen, Fleury’s work when he was called on to step in doesn’t seem to have surprised any of his coworkers.

“It’s hard to believe that he was backing up someone else,” winger Conor Sheary said. “He’s such a great goalie.”

Fleury’s performance was studded with a number of quality saves for the second game in a row, but arguably the most important came midway through the third period.

Brandon Saad, who had beaten him from just above the left dot seven minutes into the second period to counter Crosby’s first-period goal, had a breakaway, and a chance to slice a two-goal Penguins lead in half.

Fleury denied him, and all but secured the Penguins’ victory in the process.

“I knew it was a key play in the game,” Fleury said. “I was happy to get a piece of it.”

He now has played in consecutive games for the first time since appearing in seven in a row Dec. 22-Jan. 11.

Because Murray hasn’t resumed practicing yet, there’s no reason to think his return to the lineup is imminent. With the way Fleury is playing, however, sending Murray to Lourdes to seek a miracle cure seems unnecessary.

“[Fleury] has been unbelievable,” defenseman Justin Schultz said. “He’s been huge for us.”

Now, playing in high-stakes games is nothing new for Fleury.

His appearance Friday was his 102nd in a playoff game, breaking Tom Barrasso’s franchise record for a goalie. The victory was his 55th, one shy of Barrasso’s team record.

That experience, which includes a Stanley Cup in 2009, is a big part of the reason Fleury’s teammates didn’t so much as shrug when circumstances thrust him into the No. 1 job.

“He’s won a lot of hockey games,” forward Carter Rowney said. “And you know he’s going to get the job done.”

Almost as if it’s been written in the stars.

