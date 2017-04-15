Columbus forward Matt Calvert was suspended one game by the NHL on Saturday for his cross-check of Tom Kuhnhackl late in the Penguins' 4-1 victory over the Blue Jackets in Game 2 of their playoff series Friday night.

Calvert cross-checked Kuhnhackl in the neck/shoulder area with his stick, snapping it in half, then sought another hit when Kuhnhackl was hunched over, clearly targeting Kuhnhackl's head.

Calvert was penalized two minutes for cross-checking. Both Friday night and Saturday following practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, any Penguins player or coach asked about the hit has been indifferent.

“Obviously a lot of emotions out there,” Kuhnhackl said. “Whatever happened, happened. That was in Game 2. That was another day. We’re going to get focused for Game 3.”

Kuhnhackl did not care to levy an opinion either way on whether Calvert should have been suspended.

“That’s not up to me,” Kuhnhackl said. “It’s up to the league.”

With a 2-0 edge for the Penguins, Game 3 in the teams’ first-round series is Sunday night at 6 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

