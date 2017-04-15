You might be able to get blood from a stone faster than you’ll get an incendiary comment out of a Penguins player or coach these days.

It’s simply not how business is conducted under coach Mike Sullivan, and that sort of never-say-anything attitude was again on display following Saturday’s practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert treated Tom Kuhnhackl’s neck/shoulder area like a piñata late in Friday’s 4-1 win for the Penguins in Game 2 of the teams’ first-round playoff series, snapping his stick in half. Had a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday, too.

And not a single, solitary Penguin had any interest in stoking that dumpster fire.

“Obviously a lot of emotions out there,” Kuhnhackl stonewalled to start. “Whatever happened, happened. That was in Game 2. That was another day. We’re going to get focused for Game 3.”

He proceeded to run the gamut of clichés:

“I think everybody is hitting everybody out there. It’s obviously a very physical series.”

“[A suspension] is not up to me. It’s up to the league.”

“Happened yesterday. It’s a new day. Have to have a short memory in the playoffs.”

“Obviously a little sore. The series is pretty physical. I think it’s normal that you’re sore after a game like that.”

As the Penguins’ brief-but-spirited session concluded, Sullivan gathered his players at center ice and spoke softly – not exactly the norm for him.

It hardly would qualify as a surprise if the message went something like this: Don’t say or doing anything stupid that could hurt your team. Start preparing for Game 3 now.

If Sullivan issued any sort of comment on the hit – he didn’t – it would have been a first; his batting average in such situations is 1.000.

“I don’t think it’s important to our team and what we’re trying to accomplish,” Sullivan said. “What we focus on is what we can control. We’re going to do our job. I’m going to do my job to coach the players that I have. The league will do their job. The refs will do their job. We’re not going to worry about that. We’re just going to play the game. I think that’s the most important approach that we need to take in order to make sure that we maintain the necessary focus and discipline that it takes to win at this time of year.”

Health updates

Marc-Andre Fleury, Trevor Daley and Conor Sheary received maintenance days Saturday. All are expected to play Sunday.

Chris Kunitz skated on his own before practice. There remains no timetable for his return, but the fact that he skated should be seen as encouraging.

Neither Carl Hagelin nor Matt Murray joined Kunitz. Don’t read too much into that, though, as it could easily have been part of their rehab programs.

Crosby not fazed

The Columbus-Dispatch yanked its promotion to hand out Sidney Crosby crying faces in its Sunday editions.

Suffice to say, Crosby probably wasn’t going to buy one in the first place, but he doubled down on that sort of thing Saturday.

“I’m going there to play hockey,” Crosby said. “That stuff’s been around for a really long time. I’ve dealt with that for more than just this year. I’m excited to be in the playoffs and everything that comes with it, but it doesn’t change my approach going into it.”

All a-Rown game?

If Carter Rowney wasn’t playing hockey, he’d probably be an accountant, part of his major at North Dakota State.

Yet on Friday, Rowney didn’t play a white-collar game. He actually played a pretty mean one, finishing with five hits.

At one point, on the same shift, Rowney thumped Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson and center Brandon Dubinsky.

“That’s just how it went, I guess,” Rowney said. “I don’t think I was going out there looking to run someone or anything like that. I was out there playing hockey and trying to make plays, trying to make it tough on them to make an exit out of their zone or on a backcheck.”

The Penguins fourth line of Rowney, Kuhnhackl and Matt Cullen finished with seven of the team’s 32 shots on goal and 12 of its 30 hits. It drove possession but also provided a physical presence.

“We want to play physical,” Kuhnhackl said. “We want to finish our hits. We want to make them stop in their stride and make it hard on their defensemen. I think we’ve done a pretty good job the first couple of games.”

Jason Mackey: jmackey@post-gazette.com and Twitter @JMackeyPG.