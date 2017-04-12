Difference-makers: The Penguins lost a big one because D Kris Letang has been diagnosed with a herniated disc that requires season-ending surgery, but still can send game-changers like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin over the boards. Although goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, a Vezina Trophy favorite, is the key to Columbus’ success, RW Cam Atkinson [35 goals] and LW Brandon Saad [24 goals] are among the top scoring threats on a fairly balanced offense.

Season series: Tied, 2-1-1.

Noteworthy: Penguins won the only previous playoff meeting, 4-2, in Round 1 three years ago. … Columbus plays a physical game and figures to hit the Penguins defensemen at every opportunity. It will be up to the Penguins forwards to hold up forecheckers, giving the defensemen time and space to move the puck effectively. … Blue Jackets set franchise records for victories [50] and points [108] this season. … Penguins will need focus and discipline to stay out of post-whistle scuffles, and Crosby must not allow Columbus C Brandon Dubinsky to agitate him off his game. … Columbus power play was 1 for 24 in its final 14 regular-season games. … Penguins averaged a league-best 3.39 goals per game and recorded an NHL-high 2,745 shots on goal. … Blue Jackets finished regular season in a 1-5-1 skid, but are coming off a 3-2 victory Sunday in Toronto. … Penguins lost a league-low six home games in regulation and tied Washington for most points earned at home [66]. … Much as the Penguins will miss Letang, Columbus’ blue line will take a hit with D Ryan Murray, who missed the final 15 regular-season games because of a hand injury, expected to miss the series. Outstanding rookie D Zach Werenski should be available, though. … Penguins are in the playoffs for the 11th consecutive spring, NHL’s longest active streak. … Penguins should be glad there aren’t any afternoon games in this series, because Columbus went 12-1 in games starting before 5 p.m.

Who will win: Penguins in six. The already difficult challenge of eliminating Columbus will get exponentially tougher if the Blue Jackets get a strong start in the series.

