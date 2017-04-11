What's a playoff series without the spirit? Appropriately, the city and county have declared Wednesday and Friday as "Gold Out Days" to honor the Penguins, who open the playoffs Wednesday night by hosting Columbus at PPG Paints Arena.

“Bring on the Blue Jackets,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a statement. “We’ve seen quite a rivalry grow between these two teams since the 2013-14 season, with many of our fans traveling the short distance between our two cities. We obviously have a lot in common with Franklin County and Columbus, except that we’ve won a few Stanley Cups. It’s unfortunate that we’re going to disappoint them again this year, as we move through Round 1 and they return to Nationwide Arena.”

Mayor Bill Peduto was equally confident.

“All season long, we knew a confrontation with the Blue Jackets was coming. I look forward to the Penguins, Coach Sullivan and our fans sending John Tortorella and his team back to Columbus where they belong,” Mr. Peduto said.

Wednesday's game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The second game, also in Pittsburgh, is scheduled for 7 p.m.

After that, the series will go to Columbus for the next two games. If necessary, Games 5 and 7 will be played in Pittsburgh with Game 6 being played in Columbus.