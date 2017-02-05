Matt Murray doesn’t have to share this title.

The most musically inclined Penguins player? Murray’s the runaway winner, but more on that in a bit.

Take a trip around the Penguins dressing room, and you’re more likely to encounter stories like what Justin Schultz had to offer than Murray’s close relationship with music.

When Schultz was in Edmonton, he and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins bought guitars. It did not go well.

“We thought we were going to play every day and become great guitar players,” Schultz said. “We played for like one day. It was too hard. We got sick of it and stopped.

“I get it out and pretend to play every once in a while, but I can’t play it. I wish I could.”

Ian Cole, needing 10 credits from electives to graduate, took a piano and guitar class at Notre Dame.

How did that go?

“Terrible,” Cole said. “Awful. Absolutely horrendous.”

Sidney Crosby has a Garth Brooks-signed guitar he keeps in his basement. But the strings are rusted, it’s never tuned, and he rarely plays it.

Bryan Rust has always wanted to learn how to play guitar. Unfortunately, the grind of an NHL schedule tends to be a bit much.

“I keep procrastinating, keep putting it off,” Rust said. “I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen.”

Olli Maatta’s mom is a kindergarten teacher back in Finland and regularly sings and plays music for her class.

It’s tangible proof the gene is in Maatta’s blood, but aside from a brief flirtation with guitar and drums — Maatta said his school required him to try something — it has never manifested itself.

“I didn’t get any of that,” Maatta said. “I don’t know why.”

Which brings us to Murray.

Last year, Murray wasn’t satisfied with simply strumming his guitar, which he’s done for years, so he decided to plunk down a couple hundred bucks on a keyboard and teach himself how to play via YouTube.

“They have their videos where they’re almost like Guitar Hero with the notes come at you,” Murray said. “It tells you which keys to play, so it makes it really easy. I’ve learned probably like 15 songs since I started playing.”

Murray’s dad, Jim, has tinkered with the violin. His brother, Michael, took a four-year jazz guitar course. Matt even had musical notes painted onto his goalie helmet.

Coldplay and U2 are two of Murray’s favorite bands, and they’ve made it onto his keyboard playlist. He’s also found Adele’s music especially enjoyable to learn and play.

“It’s not any particular genre,” Murray said. “If I hear something and I like it, then I like it. My music tastes are pretty all over the map.”

Laser-focused on the ice, Murray enjoys playing music because it helps knock him out of that mode.

And he finds that, like hockey, the more you put in, the more you get out.

“I haven’t been playing as much recently,” Murray said. “But for awhile there, I was playing every day, practicing every day. I got pretty good.

“It’s really relaxing. And it’s rewarding when you learn a new song.”

Different kind of music

Brian Dumoulin never dabbled with singing or picked up a musical instrument, but he still plays an important role: He inherited team DJ duties from Pascal Dupuis.

No surprise, it’s a role Dumoulin takes very seriously.

“You look at the guys in the locker room,” Dumoulin said. “We have older guys. We have younger guys. We have Europeans. It’s a little mix of everything that I try to play. I try to play a lot of top 40.”

Dumoulin is even cognizant of how the team is playing. Like Crash Davis said in “Bull Durham,” you don’t [mess] with a winning streak. And Dumoulin tries to inject a little fun and nostalgia whenever things aren’t going as well.

“If we’re winning, I play the same stuff,” Dumoulin said. “If we’re losing, I’ll switch it up, maybe play some 90s or some older rap.”

Before the game, it tends to be heavier tunes or whatever Dumoulin knows will get a rise out of his teammates. He also occasionally plays whatever he wants because, well . . .

“If someone else wants to do it, hey, go ahead,” Dumoulin said. “But no one has complained. They know it’s a hard job.”

The week ahead

Tuesday — Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau and Conor Sheary could grab a beer after. Assuming, of course, they remember their IDs.

Thursday — at Colorado. So Jarome Iginla wants out? You know … maybe on the right … nah, never mind.

Saturday — at Arizona. Real nail-biter the last time these two teams met: a 7-0 Penguins rout on Dec. 12, 2016.

Jason Mackey: jmackey@post-gazette.com and Twitter @JMackeyPG.