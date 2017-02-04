ST. LOUIS – St. Louis didn’t just get two points out of its 3-0 victory against the Penguins Jan. 24.

It got a template to follow when facing the Penguins tonight at 8:08 p.m. at Scottrade Center.

The Blues hit the Penguins at every opportunity, routinely disrupted their attempts to get through the neutral zone and kept steady pressure on their defensemen.

“We like what we did in that game,” St. Louis defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said after the Blues’ game-day skate today. “You have to know they’re looking at that game, looking at what did to them and trying to figure a way to get through that.

“If we stick to what we want to do with their personnel, I think it will give us success. We managed the puck real well. You’re playing against some pretty good offensive players.

“They want to create turnovers, they want to play on the rush with their speed. We didn’t give them many opportunities to create odd-man rushes, and when we did, we all took care of each other.”

Mike Yeo, the former Penguins assistant who replaced Ken Hitchcock as coach of the Blues Wednesday, suggested that his team will be instructed to play the body as much as possible this evening.

“I thought our physicality in the game was very noticeable,” he said. “I thought we got on their defenseman, as far as on the forecheck, as far opportunities to finish checks and be aggressive down low in the offensive zone.

“When you play against a team like Pittsburgh, with the skill they have, you have to manage the puck the right way and you certainly have to play the right way without the puck.”

“You might not force yourself to have to defend as much if you can play the right way with the puck, if you can get to the offensive zone, if you can challenge their defensemen.”

Fleury expected to start

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to make his first start since Jan. 14 this evening.

After being the Penguins’ go-to goalie for most of his career, Fleury has been supplanted by Matt Murray this season.

Fleury often has expressed his respect for backup goalies being able to develop the mindset needed to fill that job, and now finds himself among those challenged with being effective after going extended periods between starts.

He was one of three players to skate at Scottrade Center today — winger Tom Kuhnhackl and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, both of whom are expected to be healthy scratches tonight, were the others — but Fleury realizes that even a rigorous practice is no substitute for game action.

“When you play more, you’re comfortable with the pace of the game, the traffic of the game,” he said. “People coming in and poking you, trying to screen you and stuff.

“There are a lot of things you can practice, but it’s never like a game.”

Bortuzzo a healthy scratch

St. Louis defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, sent to the Blues with a seventh-round draft choice for defenseman Ian Cole on March 3, 2015, is scheduled to be a healthy scratch for the third game in a row tonight.

That isn’t necessarily a major slight, considering that Yeo believes his team’s blue-line corps is “as good as any group of defensemen in the National Hockey League.”

He also believes Bortuzzo can become a valuable contributor, assuming his game develops the right way.

“He has some real good instincts, as far as getting up into the play and reading, that part of his game, but … I’d like to see him try to be the best defensive player in the league, as opposed to a pretty good two-way player,” Yeo said. “He’s got that ability, and that’s what we’re trying to get to.”

No hard feelings for Perron

Blues winger David Perron doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings about the trade that sent him from the Penguins to Anaheim for Carl Hagelin little more than a year ago.

“I thought it was a good trade, obviously, for the team,” he said. “[Hagelin] came in and he was really good for them down the stretch and in the playoffs.

“It was good for both teams, I think. I’m just thankful that they gave me a chance and found a real good spot for me.”

He also didn’t seem particularly surprised that the Penguins won the Stanley Cup a few months after the trade.

“Obviously, I wish I would have been part of it but at the same time, I was happy for them,” he said. “You could tell as soon as [Mike Sullivan] took over that there would be some success.

“I wasn’t there for much of him, but you could tell right away.”

