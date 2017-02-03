Some of Penguins coach Mike Sullivan’s decisions are so simple a sports reporter could make them.

Have Sidney Crosby center your top line? Sure. Give 25-plus minutes to Kris Letang? Yeah, really thinking outside the box on that one.

Who to start in net, however, is not a particularly easy part of Sullivan’s day. Nor is it something he glosses over.

Sullivan will have Matt Murray start for the eighth game in a row tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and there’s been debate and solid reasoning behind every one.

There’s also been a direct effect on Marc-Andre Fleury, the longest-tenured member of the franchise who will be working on 21 days of rest assuming he starts Saturday in St. Louis.

“We feel like we have two really good goalies,” Sullivan said following Friday’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. “These decisions are very difficult. We don’t take them lightly. We understand that both guys want to play. They’re both very competitive guys.

“We felt as though Matt had gained a little bit of traction with his game. We wanted to try and ride it a little bit. That was a lot of the rationale behind the last couple of weeks.”

Those weeks have not been easy for Fleury, who has a 3.23 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. Not only has he not been playing, but he’s been facing more and more questions about the trade deadline and how he’s able to compartmentalize everything.

“I don’t count days,” Fleury responded to one inquiry about how long is too long between starts. “Just go one at a time. Try to have a good practice.”

And is Fleury thinking about the March 1 trade deadline?

“That’s a tough one,” Fleury said. “I don’t know if anything will happen. I’m just try to enjoy my days here and be ready if I have a chance to play. There’s still a lot of hockey to be played before the deadline. I guess we’ll see.”

The Penguins have finished a stretch of eight games between back-to-back games, a season-long. They have six more instances of games on consecutive nights, starting tonight and Saturday.

Which means this should be the last prolonged stretch of inactivity for Fleury. Murray, who has a 2.41 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage, will have to sit some.

“Moving forward here, we have a lot of games coming up in a short period of time,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to need both of them to play for us. Without question, that’s one of the challenges that we’ve had this year with our goaltending position.

“I guess that’s a good challenge when you have two guys as good as we have at that position. I’m sure there are a lot of coaching staffs that would like to have that challenge.”

Catching up with Kasparaitis

The Penguins welcomed several alums to Friday’s morning skate and will recognize them prior to the game against Columbus.

One of them was defenseman Darius Kasparaitis, who now lives in Miami with his wife and five kids and works for a real estate development company.

Kasparaitis is actually a season ticket holder for the Florida Panthers, affording him the opportunity to watch former teammate Jaromir Jagr, 44, score five-hole on Father Time night after night.

“I watch him a lot,” Kasparaitis said. “I’m glad he’s playing until he can’t play anymore. I wanted to do the same thing. Some of us cannot do that because of health issues or age. Seems like Jaromir is still kicking. He’s great.”

The communication between the two remains minimal, although Kasparaitis did say he texted Jagr to say congrats after Jagr passed Mark Messier on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.

“When you’re a hockey player, you’re busy,” Kasparaitis said. “I don’t want to bother him. Maybe when he retires I might go say hello.”

Kasparaitis could be waiting a while.

Hoping for power outage

Columbus has the NHL’s best power play at 24.6 percent. The Blue Jackets have also not allowed a shorthanded goal. They’re the only team that can say that.

Especially dangerous are Nick Foligno and Cam Atkinson, who have nine power play goals apiece. Alexander Wennberg is two off Phil Kessel’s NHL lead for power play points.

“They have five good weapons out there,” Carl Hagelin said. “They can all score. They have Wennberg on the wall there who’s more of a passer, but he’s really quick and he’s finding seams. He’s really good at making those plays. The other four who are out there are goal-scorers. It’s a dangerous power play.”

Around the boards

Matt Cullen (foot) took the morning skate and is expected to return from a six-game absence. It’s also a good bet that Cullen skates on Crosby’s left wing, the same place he practiced Thursday, although there were no line rushes Friday.

Evgeni Malkin skated on his own beforehand but did not join the Penguins for their skate. He remains out for at least the weekend with a lower-body injury.

The Blue Jackets, keeping with precedent, did not hold a morning skate. The Penguins’ skate was optional, with Crosby, Kessel and Letang taking the morning off. None are expected to miss the game.

Jason Mackey: jmackey@post-gazette.com and Twitter @JMackeyPG.