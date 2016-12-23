Coach Mike Sullivan attributed the Penguins’ 4-1 win Friday night against the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena to his leadership group, then rattled off six healthy skaters’ names: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Matt Cullen, Chris Kunitz and Patric Hornqvist.

It would be tough to argue.

And foolish.

Consider, those six, plus a handful of others, have helped the Penguins avoid back-to-back regulation losses in more than a calendar year — since Dec. 18-19, 2015. The victory Friday stretched their streak in that category to 85 games, more than a full NHL season.

“We trust this group of players,” Sullivan said. “They always respond the right way. They’re a proud group.

“They have high expectations of one another. I think it starts there.”

The Penguins responded the right way to some adversity over the previous 24 hours.

Thursday in Columbus was one of the Penguins’ worst defeats this season. Billed as the NHL’s biggest regular-season game of 2016-17, the Penguins made a strong start, then set fire to it.

The Blue Jackets rattled off seven unanswered goals, three in 51 seconds. Matt Murray was pulled. Even Scott Hartnell won a footrace.

Staring at a three-day break for Christmas, the Penguins started strong against the Devils, though, and this time they kept it up, giving themselves a reason to smile around the holiday.

You know, in addition to the whole family-and-feeling-blessed thing.

“It’s a good game for us,” Malkin said. “Very important before Christmas.”

Several members of the Penguins leadership group got in on the action, but the game also was about inclusiveness.

Sidney Crosby scored his 24th goal of the season to headline a strong first period, but defenseman Steve Oleksy dropped the gloves with Miles Wood, a spirited bout that gave the Penguins some juice.

“He did awesome,” goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said. “He got our guys going after that.”

Another defenseman battling for playing time with Kris Letang and Trevor Daley out because of injuries, Chad Ruhwedel scored his first NHL goal, an insurance marker late in the second period.

It’s a credit to the Penguins leaders that they can play hockey well, but also that they foster an environment where younger players who make a fraction of what they do can jump into the lineup and thrive.

“These guys are good pros,” Sullivan said. “I think they lead the charge when it comes to making sure that we respond the right way. I thought they did it all night long.”

The Penguins attempted 27 of the first 31 shots and limited the Devils to two shots on goal in the first period, but instead of what happened Thursday, they parlayed a strong start into a better finish.

Fleury came up big with a couple of saves in the second period, denying PA Parenteau on a one-timer and Andy Greene on a breakaway.

Eric Fehr stretched the Penguins lead to 3-1 at 4:13 of the second. Cullen displayed some nifty stickhandling through the slot, shot the puck, and it bounced off Fehr and went in.

Not a bad gift for Fehr, who welcomed a baby boy, Benjamin Stanley, into the world only a couple of days earlier. Hockey-wise, it was Fehr’s first goal since Dec. 1, before a run of five consecutive healthy scratches.

Perhaps the biggest star was one of the players most responsible for making the Penguins dressing room an enjoyable place to be. Fleury stopped 23 of 24 to pick up just his third win since Murray returned from a broken thumb.

“That was a rough one [Thursday] night,” Fleury said. “It didn’t end up the way we wanted to. It was good that we got to play right away. We didn’t spend all Christmas thinking about it. We had a chance to redeem ourselves, and I thought the guys had a great night tonight.”

Around the boards

The Penguins (22-8-5) have 49 points, one behind Columbus for the Eastern Conference lead. … They improved to 14-1-3 this season when getting a power-play goal. … Crosby’s goal extended his NHL lead in first goals to eight. His career-best mark in that category is 12, set in 2009-10.

Jason Mackey: jmackey@post-gazette.com and Twitter @JMackeyPG.