COLUMBUS, Ohio — Championships are not won in December, but statements can be made then.

That’s what the Penguins hope to do when they face Columbus tonight at 7:08 at Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets (21-5-4) have won a franchise-record 10 consecutive games and trail the Penguins (21-7-5) by just one point in the Metropolitan Division, despite having three games in hand.

“It’s a chance for us to play against one of the best teams in the league,” left winger Chris Kunitz said after the Penguins’ game-day skate.

Right winger Patric Hornqvist said “this is a big game for us” and suggested there is nothing fluky about what the Blue Jackets have done.

“We haven’t played against them yet, but their record says a lot,” Hornqvist said.

The Penguins and Blue Jackets have had something of a rivalry for a few years, thanks in part to a playoff meeting in 2014, and battling for a spot near the top of the division should add to the intensity.

“Everyone knows they’re competitive games anytime we come in here,” Kunitz said. “And the structure and the system they’re playing is playing really well for them.

“They have scoring up and down their lineup, they have youth on the [defense] and they have a great goalie, so we know this is a tough division. We’re going to have to start playing and winning these games.”

Status of Jackets’ winger Atkinson?

The Blue Jackets did not have a morning skate, so the status of winger Cam Atkinson probably won’t be known at least until 4:30 p.m., when coach John Tortorella is scheduled to meet with reporters.

Atkinson, who has 14 goals and 19 assists in 30 games, injured his left foot when he blocked a shot against Los Angeles Tuesday.

Atkinson contributed two goals and one in the shootout to the Blue Jackets’ 3-2 victory that night.

He was wearing a walking boot Wednesday, but told Columbus reporters that was a precaution.

Penalty kill test

The Penguins’ penalty kill, a soft spot for much of the season, has been significantly better lately.

In fact, it’s been perfect for the past five games, snuffing all 15 power plays their opponents have had.

The unit should face a severe test this evening, because the Blue Jackets are scoring on a league-best 27.1 percent of their chances with the extra man.

“They’ve been really good,” Penguins center Matt Cullen said. “They really spread it around ... it’s not one or two guys doing the scoring.

“Their puck movement is maybe as good as I’ve seen. They really move it around and make it hard on you.

“They probably make more low plays, down and around the net, than most teams. That’s an area we have to be really sharp on, being real clear on our coverages and getting in the passing lanes.”

The Penguins have not allowed a power-play goal in their past five games, going 15-for-15.

‘Great offensive instincts’

One of the keys to Columbus’ success this season has been the play of first-year defenseman Zach Werenski, who has six goals and 15 assists in 30 games and ranks among the leading candidates to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie.

Werenski is just 19, but has poise that matches his considerable puck skills.

“He obviously has great offensive instincts,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I watched him when he was in college, at the University of Michigan, and saw what he was able to do at that level.

“He’s come in as a rookie here at the NHL level and hasn’t missed a beat. He’s helped them in a lot of areas.”

