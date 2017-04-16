COLUMBUS, Ohio — Odd way this series has worked out so far. The Blue Jackets have controlled much of the game through the opening 20 minutes, but the Penguins, obviously, hold a 2-0 lead.

As the series shifts to Nationwide Arena here in Columbus for Game 3, expect the first period to again be crucial. Only this time there’s the new wrinkle of the Blue Jackets playing at home for the first time.

Big deal? Could be a subjective thing, although not for Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno.

“It’s huge,” Foligno said a few minutes ago during pregame availability. “I think that’s pretty much been the premise of this series so far. The team that scores the first goal is winning the game. It’s going to be big for us. At home, get the crowd behind us feeling good. Our start is going to be really important.”

Columbus has outshot Pittsburgh, 28-10, so far in the opening period; however, the only goal scored was Sidney Crosby’s in Game 2.

The Blue Jackets allowed 49 first-period goals during the regular season, the second-fewest in the league behind the Capitals.

This placing being loud and raucous is something the Penguins — who were 19-15-7 on the road during the regular season — expect. How they handle it could say a lot about who wins tonight.

“They’re going to come out hard,” Bryan Rust said. “They’re going to come out physical. Their crowd’s going to be loud. I think we have to try and do as much as we can to grab that momentum and try to take their crowd out of it as much as we can.”

Calvert suspended, Milano in

The Blue Jackets will be without Matt Calvert tonight, as he serves his one-game suspension for whacking Tom Kuhnhackl at the end of Friday’s game.

Into the lineup in Calvert’s spot comes Sonny Milano, who led the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus’ AHL affiliate, in points and assists during the regular season, going 18-29—47 in 63 games.

“I wouldn’t say extra nerves,” Milano said pregame. “Just play like another game. You know the saying, ‘Safe as death.’ Definitely not try to play safe. Just try to play my game.”

The Calvert loss could potentially hurt the Blue Jackets. Not only has he been one of their two goal-scorers so far, but he’s a key part of their penalty kill.

The Penguins power play has looked excellent, the addition of Evgeni Malkin a big reason why, and making up for the loss of Calvert won’t be easy.

“He’s grit, heart-and-soul guy, too,” Foligno said of Calvert. “He’s a guy who really pulls everyone into the fight on a lot of nights. He’s a big penalty killer for us. It’s unfortunate, but there’s guys in there who are ready to do the job. Look forward to getting him back for Game 4.”

As for what anyone’s saying about Calvert ... don’t hold your breath.

“I’m not going to discuss it,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “The league takes care of that business. We’re just concerned about the game. We’ll miss him, though.”

Nobody who spoke pregame said anything more than that.

Penguins PK finding grove?

The Blue Jackets have enjoyed four power-play chances this series. They’ve scored on none of them. And it hasn’t really been that close.

The Penguins penalty kill has ratcheted up its work rate in the playoffs, it sure seems. I asked Rust if anything has been different.

“We’re paying attention to the details, working that much harder,” Rust said. “I think we’ve really put an emphasis on getting the puck out on the first try. Those failed clears can haunt you a little bit.”

Clearing pucks was an issue early in the season for this group. Something to keep an eye on tonight if the Penguins take a penalty.

Jackets trying to stay positive

Tortorella said the Blue Jackets got frustrated after Evgeni Malkin’s third period goal Friday, the one he scored from a bad angle a second after Brandon Dubinsky’s penalty expired.

Foligno said a few tempers flared at the end of the game.

If things don’t go well tonight, what happens? The Blue Jackets have been preaching patience. The offense will come. They believe they’ve been playing well.

But my sense is that, if it doesn’t come in front of the home crowd, and facing a 3-0 deficit, emotions could swing the other way.

“Frustration is useless right now,” Foligno said. “You saw a little bit at the end of the game last game. That’s more with how we’re playing and not getting the results. The positive attitude that we’ve had the feeling in that room is going to carry us through.”

Blocking shots, shots, shots

A big discussion point on both sides pregame was the number of blocks the Penguins have thus far: 45 in two games. You can look at it two ways.

One, whether coach Mike Sullivan wants to admit it or not, the Penguins emphasize shot blocking. The numbers bear it out. Only five NHL clubs blocked more during the regular season.

However, they’ve been able to block a lot because the Blue Jackets have had the puck a lot. In two games, Columbus has attempted 139 shots compared to 102 for the Penguins. Smush that into a Corsi number, and the Blue Jackets have attempted 58 percent of shots between the two teams.

Sullivan was asked pregame about the shot blocking. He denied that the Penguins do anything special but did credit his players for being willing participants.

“It’s not like we practice shot blocking,” Sullivan said. “We talk about sound defensive strategies. One of those is getting in shot lanes. If we’re going to defend the right way, we have to defend our scoring area. We have to deny teams’ ability to get pucks to our net and create those next opportunities that are difficult to defend. Part of that is getting into shot lanes and making it difficult. I give our players a lot of credit because I think they have the courage and the willingness to buy in. I don’t think our coaching staff is doing anything different than the 29 other coaching staffs in the league. I think that we’re all preaching the same thing.”

Numbers to note

7: Different players for the Penguins who’ve accounted for their seven goals in the series so far.

14: Wins in 16 series for the Penguins when they jump out to a 2-0 lead.

11: Hits for both Tom Kuhnhackl and Carter Rowney so far. Nobody on the Penguins has more. A physical fourth line it has been.



55: Career playoff wins all-time for Marc-Andre Fleury, one shy of tying Tom Barrasso’s franchise record.

4: Multi-point efforts in his last five outings for Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel dating back to the regular season.

