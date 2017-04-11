Welcome to Joe Starkey’s weekly mailbag, where the Post-Gazette columnist and 93.7 The Fan radio host answers your questions about sports, life, Buffalo, Bob Dylan and everything in between. If you want to ask Joe a question, tweet him @JoeStarkey1 or email him at jstarkey@post-gazette.com. On to the questions:

Carlo Gambino, @Gambino_166: Do you think Cole is the #1 starter [people] projected to be ? Taillon is the better option, more polished and better emotional intelligence in game.

Starkey: Thank you for the question, Great Gambino, but I’m not sure I’m ready to put Taillon ahead of Cole just yet — at least not big-picture.

If I had a game to win tomorrow? Yes, I’d go with Taillon, who is off to a better start this season (only 156 games to go!) and had a better finish last season because Cole was hurt.

That’s a small sample size. And I’m getting real tired of people freaking out over Gerrit Cole.

Let’s check the facts.

Two years ago, Cole was one of the five best pitchers in the National League by just about any measurement. Last season, he had a top-five ERA (2.73) among NL starters through his first start of August. Then he tried to pitch through injury. He actually pitched through injury all year.

He wasn’t right coming out of 2016 spring training, yet he used guts and guile — the latter being a trait he has been accused of lacking — to rack up that 2.73 ERA into early August, coming off a 32-start year in which his ERA was 2.60. For comparison sake, Taillon, as good as he’s been, has yet to post an ERA under 3.00 in any month of his short big-league career.

So I’m not sure Cole needs to sign up for pitching lessons or therapy sessions from Taillon just yet. What he does need to do is harness those emotions when things go south, like they did in the fifth inning of his opening start.

We’re only two starts into Cole’s season, Gambino. I have confidence he will return to his form of the year-and-a-half before last August. He wasn’t bad his first two years in the league, either.

I think Taillon is very good. His stuff is electric. His approach is impeccable. And I think Cole will be the Pirates’ best pitcher by mid-summer.

Tim, @timmshady: If Gerrit Cole was a member of the Cubs, where would he play in the rotation?

Starkey: More Cole. You know what? It seems to me two events have skewed fans’ view of this guy:

Him piping up about deserving more money before last season.

His blow-up start against the Cubs in the wild-card game, which just happened to be his most recent start when he piped up about wanting more money.

That being said, Mr. timmshady, your question is fair — and to be honest, Cole would be the Cubs’ fourth or fifth starter, behind Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and possibly John Lackey. That sounds terrible, until you understand that those four finished 1, 2, 10 and 12 in the NL in ERA last season (in order: Hendricks, Lester, Arrieta, Lackey).

In other words (and realizing that ERA is just one old-school stat) the only guys in the NL who belonged in the conversation with those four were named Syndergaard, Bumgarner, Cueto, Fernandez, Scherzer, Martinez, Roark and Tehran. When Cole is right — and once again, I believe he will be right this season — he is among the top 10 pitchers in the NL, and still possibly the third or fourth starter for the Cubs!

This just in: The Cubs are pretty good.

Zach, @zbb5006: Mueller and Rossi are hanging from cliff. Save Mueller, keep radio show but lose a leg. Save Rossi, keep leg but lose show. What do you do?

Starkey: Given the choice between keeping my leg or the radio show, Mr. zbb5006, I’ll keep the leg. That’s just common sense. But I would do so with a heavy heart knowing I saved Rossi.

Dave Mott, @MottSports: What is the all-time greatest board game?

Starkey: Monopoly sucks. That’s where we start, Mr. MottSports. I don’t think I’ve ever finished a game. Has anybody ever finished a game of Monopoly? It should be called Monotonous. It takes longer than an Antonio Bastardo relief appearance.

I would rank the greatest board games of all-time as such:

1. Scrabble

2. Stratomatic Football

3. APBA Football (if you don’t know what it is, your life is mediocre).

Does Yahtzee count as a board game? Let’s call it a parlor game. And the three greatest parlor games are these:

1. Yahtzee: Had some miraculous seven-game series with my friend Dan Doran.

2. Backgammon

3. Battleship

MFH, @FakeHoltzy22: Are you predicting a breakout playoff for Scott Wilson?

Starkey: This question, hurts, Mr. @FakeHoltzy22, as it is a clear reference to the Penguins’ “time capsule” — our preseason predictions — we opened on air the other day. I predicted big things for Scott Wilson. I thought he would wind up on Geno’s line. I thought he would score 20-plus goals.

I am deeply sorry, mostly for myself — but at least I didn’t peg Mike Condon for five wins, as Mullsy did (although, did you see what Condon has done in Ottawa? Five shutouts in 32 games was fastest to that mark in Senators history, and it helped them reach the playoffs).

The playoffs are a whole new season, my friend. Watch out for Scott Wilson.

Thanks, kiddies. Be sure to insult Sean Gentille this week. Also, send me questions (tweet @JoeStarkey1 or email at jstarkey@post-gazette.com).