Defense doesn’t win championships. Stars do. Consider the events of this nearly extinguished calendar year.

Who won?

Stars won.

LeBron James and Sidney Crosby won. Von Miller won. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo won.

You need role players. You need secondary stars. You need luck and great coaching. But none of it matters without stars, which brings us to Sunday’s de facto “AFC North Championship Game” at Heinz Field.

The Steelers have the stars. The Baltimore Ravens don’t.

Does that mean the Steelers will win?

Not necessarily. It just means they should — and for what it’s worth, they aren’t lacking confidence.

“We’re the best team in the AFC North,” linebacker Ryan Shazier told Eric Hagman of 93.7 The Fan. “We’re going to show it this week.”

“We lost the first game (in November),” tackle Marcus Gilbert told the Post-Gazette’s Ed Bouchette. “This game is going to be ours. It’s at our field.”

The Steelers are the better team, and they are playing at home. It’s up to their stars to lead the way.

I’m speaking primarily of Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. The Big Three. For a variety of reasons, they have never shared the field for a playoff win. If that’s to change, Sunday is close to a must-win (though it’s quite possible the Ravens lose in Week 17 at Cincinnati while the Steelers bludgeon the Browns).

Bell and Brown put up silly stats, but the number that has eluded them is one. As in one truly meaningful and memorable victory together.

That needs to happen Sunday. The Ravens have come to believe they own the Steelers — and for good reason. They have won four in row, six of seven and nine of 12.

How have they done it? ESPN.com asked Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams that question before the teams’ first meeting this season, a 21-14 Ravens win in which they humiliated the Steelers offense.

“It’s just what we do,” Williams said. “We feel like we are built to beat the Steelers.”

That is quite literally the goal. When the Ravens won the Super Bowl four years ago, NFL.com writer Daniel Jeremiah, who used to work for the Ravens, revealed the two questions GM Ozzie Newsome asks most in evaluating a potential draft pick:

1) “How will he fit in our locker room?”

2) “Does he help us beat the Pittsburgh Steelers?”

Once upon a time, the Steelers ruled this rivalry. Roethlisberger headlined it by virtue of his late heroics. Make no mistake, though, the Steelers’ defense usually put Roethlisberger in position to win those games.

It was the defense, in fact, that put this team on its back for most of this century.

It’s the offense’s turn.

The Steelers have poured massive resources into building a monster offense. Only two teams have more cap dollars dedicated to that side of the ball — and that’s with Brown and Bell on bargain deals that soon will morph into lucrative extensions.

This is no time for yet another dud of a performance with a season on the line. Other than scoring 27 points against the Bengals to win the AFC North two years ago, this is what the Steelers have done in some of their biggest games since reaching the Super Bowl in 2010:

In four playoff games, they have scored 18, 16, 17 and 23 points.





In a winner-goes-to-playoffs game in 2012, they scored 10 against the Bengals.





In what appeared to be a win-or-go-home game last year (before a season-saving assist from the Buffalo Bills), the Steelers scored 17 against the wounded Ravens in Baltimore.

Now check the point totals from the past 10 games against Baltimore: 14, 17, 20 (Michael Vick at quarterback), 17, 43, 6, 20, 19, 23 (Charlie Batch), 10 (Byron Leftwich).

Translation: Roethlisberger had one good game in that stretch — a historically great one, actually, throwing six touchdown passes against a depleted Ravens secondary — and six games in which the offense topped out at 20 points once.

In his past three games against the Ravens, Roethlisberger has two touchdowns and five interceptions. A month-and-a-half ago in Baltimore, he directed a three-and-out festival for three quarters before scrapping the plan and nearly leading a dramatic comeback (catch the ball, Sammie!)

To be fair, one could find reasonable explanations for the Steelers’ paltry point totals in some recent Ravens games.

Roethlisberger sat out last year’s home game (the Josh Scobee game) and was obviously rusty coming off a knee injury earlier this season. Bell missed the playoff game here two years ago, forcing the Steelers — clearly horrified at the prospect of Dri Archer as the featured back — to pull Ben Tate off a couch and try to turn him into Walter Payton for a day.

None of that is applicable Sunday. The Steelers’ Big Three is healthy. The highly paid offensive line is healthy. Tight end Ladarius Green is injured, but, hey, so is the Ravens’ best cornerback, Jimmy Smith.

Like Brown said Friday after practice, “No excuses.”

One way or another, win or lose, stars make their legacies in games like these.

Joe Starkey: jstarkey@post-gazette.com and Twitter @joestarkey1. Joe Starkey can be heard on the “Starkey and Mueller” show weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on 93.7 The Fan.