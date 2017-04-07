Jordan Geist is into heavy metal — lifting. He recently squatted 715 pounds eight times and bench pressed 425 pounds.

No wonder when he throws that 12-pound metal ball, it flies out of his hand like a tennis ball.

Geist is a shot putter. Pennsylvania has never seen a high school shot putter like Geist, and not just because he looks big, strong, powerful and menacing enough to wrestle bears. His career already has been the ultimate case of Jordan rules, with numerous shot put records at meets and invitationals across Western Pennsylvania and also the state record.

But for his senior year at Knoch High School, Geist still has goals:

Be the best.

Ever.

In U.S. high school history.

And he’s less than a yardstick away from reaching his goal.

Geist threw a personal best outdoors of 74 feet, 3½ inches at last year’s PIAA championship meet. Not only did his throw break the state record, he also became only the fourth athlete to throw 74 feet in the history of U.S. high school track and field.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, the official record for outdoor shot put in a high school meet is 77 feet, by Michael Carter of Jefferson High near Dallas in 1979. Carter also threw 81-3½, but that was at an independent meet two months after he graduated high school. Ryan Crouser of Barlow High in Gresham, Ore., threw 77-2 ¾ in 2011, but that was at an indoor meet. Crouser, by the way, was the gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics.

It’s early in the season, but Geist already is near the outdoor record of 77. He threw 74-2½ at the Knoch Relays last Saturday.

“There is a ton still motivating me,” said Geist.

Geist spent the winter competing in indoor meets and practicing at his winter workout home — a closed ceramics factory in Saxonburg. Geist’s mother, Judy, is his coach at Knoch, and she found out about the factory a few years ago from a friend. It is where Jordan, a 6-foot-2, 255-pound teenager who uses the name “knochness monster” on his Twitter page, hones his craft.

“There’s dust and dirt, but we put little mats in there to work out on and a little heater because it gets cold in there sometimes,” Judy Geist said. “There’s a 20-foot high wall he can throw into. It’s not a Division I college workout place, but it gets the job done.”

During the indoor season, Geist threw 76-10½ using the 12-pound shot that is usually used for high school events. But Geist threw the 16-pound shot at one indoor meet. College and international events use the 16-pound shot, and Geist threw 68-4, which was a national and world high school record.

Now, though, he is back to being the outdoors type. He has been invited to compete this weekend at the Bojangles Classic, a prestigious national event in Columbia, S.C. A few other top shot putters across the country have been invited and more than 5,000 people usually attend. Judy Geist said meet organizers plan to stop the meet for a period just for spectators to focus on the shot put event — because of Geist.

“I think I’m definitely a mentally stronger athlete this year,” said Geist. “I thought this offseason, I just learned more about myself as an athlete, what my body needs to get ready for big meets and the type of training I need to be doing. … I’ve really cleaned up my diet this year, compared to what it was last year.”

Geist tries to stay away from foods with lots of sugar and salt. He also now eats more red meat when he gets closer to a meet.

“The national record is there for him, but I know he also wants to break the state record in the discus, which is 207 feet. He threw 209 in warmups at our first dual meet [against Highlands],” said Judy Geist, a college All-American in the shot put and discus in the early 1990s at Slippery Rock University.

Another one of Jordan Geist’s goals is to make a U.S. team, either for the Junior Pan Am Games or the IAAF championships in London. Geist will compete in summer meets outside of high school to try to make one of those teams.

“I’ve never made a U.S. team before,” said Geist.

And Geist admits that someday making the Olympics is on his mind, also. It’s not a far-fetched dream. Giest has signed with the University of Arizona and the Wildcats are fully aware of the caliber of athlete coming their way.

“To be brutally honest, what Jordan has achieved so far is higher than all but one or two athletes in the history of the country,” said T.J. Crater, Arizona’s throwing coach. “Are his predictors and levels of achievement similar to Olympians and those who have won Olympic medals? Absolutely.

“My job isn’t to build Jordan Geist. My goal and job is to fill in the cracks. He’s been built up by some great people. My job is to finish the house and help manage him through being a collegiate student-athlete 2,500 miles away from home. I’m fired up. The entire team and the whole community is excited to have him. He’s a once-a-generation kind of an athlete.”

For high school meets this spring, Geist will be easy to spot — and not just because of his size and talent. But because of the Taylor Swift T-shirt he will probably wear to meets and for warmups.

“I’m a fan of her music and it’s kind of my good luck shirt, my secret weapon I have against other people,” Geist said with a laugh. “I got it at one of her concerts. But when I got it, I asked for an extra large size, not knowing it was a girls shirt. So it’s like a guys medium — and it doesn’t fit me real well.”