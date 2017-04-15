The past week: Scherer won the 100- and 200-meter dash at the Tri-State Invitational Saturday at West Mifflin. She won the 100 in 12.36 seconds and the 200 in 24.95.

Check this out: The Burrell senior committed to run at Pitt in September. Her sophomore year, Scherer won PIAA gold in the 100 with a 12.32.

How did it feel to win the 100 and 200? Was it a pretty good day for you? The weather was pretty bad. It was windy, there was a headwind, and it was chilly. So I just wanted to go out there and get some times up regardless of the weather. It was a pretty good day.

How does the weather affect you when you’re trying to run? Oh, it’s hard, because if it’s a headwind, you just feel like you’re getting pushed back but you’re trying to move forward.

Why did you decide to sign with Pitt? I really like it down there. I’ve always been a Pitt fan, growing up around here and the campus is just really nice. It’s what I was looking for on the track and in the classroom. I think that I can excel getting my degree and running at the same time. I just felt like Pitt was the right choice.

Why track? Have you ever played anything else? I grew up and I was bad at anything I ever tried … I tried everything. Once I was in eighth grade, and I used to get smoked at track meets and then the next year I had my coach who’s my coach now who’s awesome, and ever since ninth grade, I guess the rest is history.

What’s something that people might be surprised to know about you? I love to travel. And shop. Travel and shop.

Where are some of the coolest places you’ve traveled? Destin, Florida and Atlantic City [N.J.]. I love Atlantic City.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go and why? I’d go to, probably, Lake Tahoe. I’d go there because I saw it on ‘Full House’ when I was younger, and I always wanted to go after that.

‘Full House’ is a good show. Do you have any particular rituals for a meet? I always wear KT tape, and I wear a white headband. It’s just running tape if you have any injuries, you can wear cool colors. I put it on my shins for shin splints, or sometimes if anything is bothering me. Sometimes I wear it just because I’ve always worn it — it’s just one of those things.

Any particular color? Usually pink. And then I wear a white Lululemon headband, just so my mom can see me running.

— By Sarah K. Spencer