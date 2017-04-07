There was the 600th career coaching victory in January. Then a WPIAL title in early March. Then a PIAA championship in late March. Now the coach of the year.

This has been a season full of memorable wins for Win.

Win Palmer has been Sewickley Academy’s coach for 16 seasons and earlier this year became only the 12th coach in WPIAL history to win 600 games. His record, including time at two different schools in Virginia, is 614-272.

This season, Palmer won his fourth WPIAL title at Sewickley Academy and second PIAA title. He has six state titles overall, winning four in Virginia. He is the Post-Gazette Coach of the Year, an award that takes into consideration all coaches in the WPIAL and City League.

This year’s Sewickley Academy team, which won titles in Class 2A, finished 25-4 and outscored opponents, 73-55. The Panthers featured offensive balance, with no starter averaging more than 17 a game, and won a PIAA title by knocking off a strong Constitution team from Philadelphia.

Palmer, 59, also is Sewickley Academy’s athletic director and head coach of the school’s softball and boys golf teams.

Was this team special, and not just because they won a WPIAL and PIAA championship? It was special because I knew a lot of these players a lot of years, some back when they were in middle school or even lower than that. We also just had a rare combination of high basketball IQ, a willingness to work hard and then skills to implement game plans.

Can you tell the world again how you don’t run any offensive plays, and why? [Laugh] We’re fortunate to have a great coaching staff and one aspect we teach is how to play instinctively, and what’s beautiful is the older players teach the younger players how to play. Then when it comes to a game, it’s just a matter of making adjustments. If you notice in games, we substitute everyone in the first quarter. One of the reasons is to get rested, but also the kids come out and talk to the assistants at what they see and what is happening. I think that’s one of the reasons we play better in the second half. The first half is often learning.

Three words that best describe this team? Smart, skilled and coachable.

Looking at some of the players you have coming back, could you guys be just as good next year? Talent wise, we should be very good. The key will be replacing the leadership we’re graduating. We had tremendous leadership, and not just with the starters. All nine seniors we had provided great leadership on and off the court.

Why do you coach softball and golf also? Coaching is a passion. As a coach and athletic director, you’re put in positions where you can really understand what coaches are going through, and what students are going through in terms of late nights, balancing academics and athletics. When I first started at Sewickley Academy, there wasn’t a softball program. Some girls wanted to start one. The next thing you know, we had a program and I was coaching it. Coaching three sports wasn’t planned. It just worked out that way.