In her third season as Chartiers-Houston’s girls basketball coach, Montecalvo led the Buccaneers to a 24-3 record a WPIAL title. Known as more of a softball school, the 47-35 defeat of Vincentian Academy marked the girls basketball team’s first WPIAL championship. The Buccaneers made it to the second round of the PIAA playoffs before falling to Bellwood Antis.

At 29, it wasn't long ago Montecalvo was a three-sport athlete at Washington High, finishing with 12 varsity letters in basketball, volleyball and track. She played two seasons of basketball at California University (Pa.) before tearing ACLs in both knees cut her playing career short. Montecalvo was an assistant at Canon-McMillan and Trinity before becoming head coach at Chartiers-Houston. She is also a guidance counselor at West Allegheny High School. Montecalvo credits her dad and former Washington and Canon-McMillan football coach, Guy, as her motivation to work with kids.

Montecalvo introduced scouting reports to the team, teaching her players to be students of the game.

What does it mean to you to earn the coach of the year honor in the same season the team won its first WPIAL championship? It’s definitely an amazing honor. I did not expect it at all. There are so many other coaches that did fantastic things with their girls, Trinity and Bob Miles, Spencer at North Allegheny and I’m just very surprised by it but very blessed with a group of kids that ... are willing to do what it takes to win basketball games and get better. So it’s truly a testament to them.

How does it feel to join the other Chartiers Houston sports that have won WPIALs? That was a really important thing I thought about ... so like our softball program has been so successful on a pretty consistent basis and so I thought that was a really special thing to be able to add another sport to the list. We have a long way to go to compete with them, but it was awesome for the school and the community.

How did you get the most out of your players this year? We talked a lot about togetherness. We had these wristbands that said “Together we will,” and just getting them to buy into the fact that alone, you can only do so much, but together, you can be great. And as we got into the playoffs and some of the bigger situations, especially the WPIAL games, I just sort of asked them to look around. And I said ‘You have everything you need in this room. Just lean on each other and work together.’ They really did that. So I think that and just ultimately, like I said, the hard work that we do in the offseason I think showed itself throughout the year this year.

What was the most memorable moment of the season for you? I think actually, probably at the WPIAL [championship] game when we ran out onto the floor and saw how many fans were there to support us, I think that was one of the coolest things that happened all year. The kids were really, really happy to see that and I think it gave them a lot of motivation. I just remember looking across and just seeing a sea of students and just thinking that was so awesome for the kids, to see all their peers out there supporting them.

Having won a WPIAL in your third season, what do you want for the future of the team? Our hope is always to press forward and get better and, even though we had a great year, we do feel like there’s always room for improvement. We hope to build on what we did this year and hopefully make a run at a state title next year. I know the kids kind of were left hungry when we exited the PIAA tournament, so I think that can be a good thing for us and set up some good building blocks for next year.