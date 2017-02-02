A former Aliquippa basketball star who played at Seton Hall and professionally in Europe admitted Thursday that he used a gun to rob a bank in Sewickley with another man last year.

Herbert Pope Jr., 28, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to bank robbery, armed bank robbery and brandishing a gun during a crime of violence while robbing Sewickley Savings Bank last February.

A case against the other man Tyler Bridges, 31, of Aliquippa, is pending. Mr. Bridges is Pope’s half-brother.

Allegheny County Police said Pope came into the bank Feb. 16 and asked about money transfers. He and Mr. Bridges then vaulted the counter and forced tellers to open their cash drawers, authorities said.

During the robbery, Pope told the tellers that he was a professional basketball player from Aliquippa.

Police later recovered money, guns, a mask and gloves at Mr. Bridges' house.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon will sentence Pope on May 19. He faces nearly a decade in federal prison.

Mr. Bridges is also accused of robbing an Ambridge bank Feb. 12.

