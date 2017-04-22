Zach Rohaley was lights out at Consol Energy Park.

The Canon-McMillan ace junior tossed six solid innings and the Class 6A No. 3-ranked Big Macs scored a big 4-1 win against fourth-ranked Peters Township in Section 3.

Rohaley, a right-hander, struck out eight and allowed just three hits to put Canon-McMillan (7-4, 6-0) in control of its destiny midway through section play this season.

“He had everything working tonight,” said Canon-McMillan coach Tim Bruzdewicz. “Curveballs, chaneups, you name it. He was just very, very good today.”

Sophomore Cam Weston provided the power with a two-run home run that was part of a three-run first inning for the Big Macs.

Peters Township (10-2, 4-2) saw its three-game winning streak come to a halt.

The game was played at Consol Energy Park because Canon-McMillan’s home field was too soggy.

More baseball

■ Mike Silvestre laid down a suicide squeeze bunt in the top of the ninth inning to lift host Baldwin (7-4, 3-3) to a 4-3 victory against Bethel Park (6-5, 3-3) in Class 6A Section 3. Winning pitcher Anthony Rago tossed a complete game, striking out 10 and allowing just five hits.

■ In the bottom of the sixth, Nick Shaub doubled home the winning run for host Mt. Lebanon (8-5, 4-2) in a 6-5 Class 6A Section 3 triumph against Upper St. Clair (5-9, 1-5).

■ Class A No. 1 Vincentian (7-3, 5-0) rallied late to pull away from No. 4 Eden Christian (6-3, 4-1) for a 6-3 Section 1 win. The visiting Royals broke a 3-3 tie by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh. Kyler Fedko had an RBI triple and brother Christian Fedko had an RBI double. Eden Christian’s Seth Delposen smacked a solo home run.

■ With the score tied in the bottom of the seventh, Matt Cubellis’ squeeze bunt scored Turner Grau for the winning run in Class 3A No. 4 Avonworth’s 9-8 Section 2 victory against visiting South Side Beaver (6-5, 3-3). The Antelopes (6-2, 4-2) fell behind, 6-0, before mounting a comeback. Alex Osborn hit a two-run homer in the rally.

■ Class 5A No. 2 West Allegheny (10-1, 5-1) utilized three different pitchers for a combined shutout of Section 2 foe and host Chartiers Valley (5-6, 4-2), 2-0.

■ North Hills’ Brian Farabaugh legged out a triple to lead off the eighth and was singled home by J.T. Mazula as the Indians (9-3, 4-2) scored a 1-0 Class 5A Section 1 victory at Fox Chapel (2-9, 2-4).

Softball

■ Central Valley (6-2, 5-2) knocked off Class 5A No. 5 Montour (8-5, 5-2) when Leigha Knox drove home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th for an 11-10 non-section triumph.

■ Class 2A No. 1 South Side Beaver (8-0, 7-0) pounded five extra-base hits, including a home run from Kassidi Price, to drop slumping Chartiers-Houston, 12-2, in Section 4. Host Chartiers-Houston (10-3, 4-2), ranked No. 4, has lost three of its past five games.

■ Pitt recruit Katlyn Pavlick belted two home runs to lead Class 3A No. 2 South Park (8-1, 6-0) to a 15-0 rout of Charleroi (1-7, 1-5) in Section 3.

Coaching news

■ Beaver Falls named Nick Nardone as football coach. Nardone was an assistant for the Tigers the past four seasons and defensive coordinator the past two. He takes over for Ryan Matsook, who resigned.

■ Aaron Epps resigned as girls basketball coach at Hempfield. Epps was 81-43 in five seasons with the Spartans and made the WPIAL playoffs every year.