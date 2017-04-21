From the first time Austin Kitchen saw Tor Sehnert play baseball at Pullman Park in Butler, he knew Sehnert had “blue-collar” talent. Good speed, power and discipline.

“I’m pretty sure he had something like three triples, or something crazy,” Kitchen said. “Just a freshman… I knew pretty much from there that he was going to be good.”

After playing two years of club ball together as Steel City Wildcats, it’s possible Mt. Lebanon alumnus Kitchen and Peters Township’s Sehnert could reunite at defending national champion Coastal Carolina come fall. That would make two WPIAL Chanticleer players, not long after Montour’s Anthony Marks signed with the San Francisco Giants after his senior season at Coastal. West Allegheny’s Mike Crawford will also join CCU’s team next season as a preferred walk-on.

“When you have WPIAL guys around, we all look at each other, and everyone talks smack or jokes around, and we’ll look at each other like ‘WPIAL. We’re the best,’” Kitchen said. “It’s just funny. Because everyone on the team, they’re not from near PA. They could be from California, Florida, Georgia, where they don’t know where the WPIAL is.”

Kitchen, a left-handed pitcher, was named a Louisville Slugger/Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American his first year at CCU, holding opponents to a .185 batting average. This season, he is 2-2 in 21 innings of relief with a 2.57 ERA.

His freshman year, Sehnert successfully stepped in for the Wildcats as older players were tied up on their high school teams’ playoff runs. That success helped the center fielder reach Peters Township’s varsity team his sophomore year but didn’t immediately carry over to the high school season. Though holding himself to a high standard, Sehnert struggled to hit for power the first half of the season.

He tallied 3 doubles, 1 home run and 1 triple that year, batting .333 with 4 RBIs.

“I think being hard on myself helped me get back to where I’m supposed to be, but also hurt me, because I expected more of myself,” Sehnert said.

Toward the end of the season, Sehnert settled down and got back on track, and went on to bat .450 with eight home runs and three triples his junior year. The power was back, and Peters Township was back in the playoffs, eventually falling to Plum in the WPIAL 4A quarterfinals.

“I knew I was good, good enough to have a big impact on that team, but I was just pressing too much,” Sehnert said. “Not trusting my natural ability. And I think once I realized ‘This is just baseball. The same game I’ve been playing since I was 5,’ that’s when I kind of broke out.”

So far this year, Sehnert’s power numbers aren’t what you’d expect after his breakout junior year. It’s not because of a hitting slump, though — teams just aren’t pitching to him as much.

Sehnert has been hit by pitches five times and walked eight times, giving him a .545 on-base percentage.

It’s frustrating when opposing coaches will make a trip to the mound before his at-bat, Sehnert said, but it’s proof of what he can do at the plate.

“I think that’s kind of a compliment, too. Kind of a show of respect.”

Since he’s not getting many pitches to hit, Sehnert has had to find other ways to help the team, like just getting on base or his defensive range cautioning baserunners. He still puts pressure on himself, coach Joe Maize said, the newest impetus coming as professional scouts come to watch his games.

“Going into senior year, I said ‘That pressure’s off of you, just go out there and play baseball,’” Maize said. “And I’ve seen him start to do that.”

Whether he ends up playing professionally or eight miles from the beach playing for a College World Series contender, though, Sehnert will walk into a good home.

“I try not to think about that because I’m going to end up in a good place either way … if they see something they like, good for them and good for me, I guess, but either way it’s a win-win for me,” Sehnert said.