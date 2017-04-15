Nate Piontka, Serra Catholic

The past week: Piontka threw a no-hitter in a WPIAL baseball game against Bishop Canevin.

Check this out: Piontka is a standout shortstop-pitcher for Serra, the Post-Gazette’s No. 1-ranked team in WPIAL Class 2A. A 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior, Piontka has been the Eagles starting shortstop since his freshman year and now is one of their top pitchers. In the first seven games, he was batting .556 with eight RBIs. He also is 2-0 as a pitcher with 16 strikeouts in 9⅓ innings. As a sophomore, Piontka led the WPIAL in regular-season RBIs with 37 in 20 games and helped Serra win the WPIAL 1A title.

So should we call you a pitcher or a hitter? Umm, probably a pitcher.

But aren’t you also pretty good at shortstop? I was all-section last year at shortstop. I enjoy playing both shortstop and pitcher.

Can you beat your RBI total of last year? This year I’m hitting for a good average, but it seems like I’m not getting up as much with people in scoring position. Last year, it seemed like there was always someone on second or third.

Are you a lot better pitcher this year? I would say so. I usually play basketball, but I took basketball season off to lift weights and get stronger. I gained a lot of weight. I was 163 pounds last year. The weight really helped my fastball. Since my fastball is up, it’s making my curveball better.

Is this team better than last year? I would say we’re a better hitting team. I think we’re about the same in the field. We lost three pretty good outfielders.

A major league pitcher you would be scared to face the most? Definitely Clayton Kershaw. That curveball, I don’t know what I would do.

The most famous Nate you know? Nate Robinson, the [former NBA] basketball player.

People might be surprised to know ... ? I like to go hunting and fishing. Any free time I get during hunting and fishing season, I go.

Most prized thing you ever got hunting and fishing? Probably my first buck I got when I was 8 years old.

You got it yourself? My dad took me hunting the first time and I only had shot a gun once before. We weren’t even in the woods for 10 minutes when a 10-point came up and I got him. It was the luckiest hunt I was ever on.

—By Mike White