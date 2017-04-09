AUGUSTA, Ga.

Eleven minutes before his 2:10 p.m. tee time, Jordan Spieth emerged from the clubhouse lawn and walked the gauntlet of spectators to the putting green, slapping hands with his throng of admirers.

Four minutes later, his playing partner for the third round, Phil Mickelson, emerged from under the oak tree and walked the same path, bumping fists with some of the patrons as the crowd began to swell.

And it just got larger and louder from there.

The Masters hasn’t had a weekend pairing of popular players like this since Mickelson and Tiger Woods staged an epic final-round duel in 2009, when both really weren’t in contention but managed to get close after Mickelson shot 67 and Woods 68. This, though, was the third round, and Spieth and Mickelson were trying to get into contention.

Spieth, after a cautious start, managed to do that. Mickelson, after a red-hot start, didn’t. And a massive gallery trailed them the entire way, rocking the hills from the very first hole.

Spieth won the marquee matchup, shooting 68 to Mickelson’s 74. More important, he climbed within two shots off the lead held by Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia, giving him a great chance for a second green jacket —– and retribution for a year ago —– Sunday in the final round.

“I recognize on this golf course, that from contending on Sunday a few years in a row, you don’t need as low as you think,” Spieth said. “You never know. You got to play like Arnold Palmer out here —– hit the shots necessary and give yourself chances for birdies, something like [Saturday], and finish it off.”

Spieth played like the King during his charge Saturday after his tee shot at the par-5 13th landed in the pine straw. Deciding between a layup or a shot at the green, Spieth turned to his caddie, Michael Geller, and asked, “What would Arnie do?” Geller favored the layup, which, Spieth said, “was the smart move.”

Spieth, though, disdained the layup from 228 yards — “Which we all know he would have done,” Spieth said of Palmer — and slashed a 4-iron to 30 feet for a two-putt birdie.

Actually, he could’ve turned to his playing partner and asked him what he would do. It was Mickelson who had nearly the same shot from the pine straw in 2010 when he hit one of the great approaches on his way to his third Masters title.

“I’m proud I pulled it off,” Spieth said.

Spieth was 10 shots from the lead Thursday after he opened with a 75 that included a quadruple-bogey-9 at the par-5 15th. Sunday, he will enter the final round two shots behind the leaders, seeking his second green jacket and, perhaps more significant, looking to atone for his three-hole collapse on the back nine in 2016 when it appeared he was going to coast to another wire-to-wire victory.

After playing the first 15 holes in 4 over Thursday, he is 8 under for the past 39.

“After the first round, I couldn’t ask for much better than this,” Spieth said. “We fought back tremendously to have a chance to win this golf tournament. I’ll have a chance with a really good round.”

Mickelson? Well, after a birdie at the opening hole and a two-putt birdie at No. 2, he had started the way he wanted after a disappointing end to his second round, when he admitted he got tired and bogeyed three of the final five holes. But, as the crowd swelled and began trampling down the fairway to see more magic, Mickelson put a quick stop to his charge when he bunkered his iron tee shot, left his approach 40 yards short of the green and made double bogey. When he bogeyed three of the final four holes on the front, he had gone from two shots off the lead to eight.

It was left to Spieth to energize the masses and he did. While his playing partner was making bogeys at Nos. 6, 8 and 9, Spieth was making birdies, starting the surge with a 30-footer at the 191-yard sixth and ending it by stuffing his approach to 18 inches at the ninth to get within two shots of the lead.

He made incredible par saves from behind the green at No. 10 and from the swale near the azaleas at the par-3 12th, the hole that was his 2016 Waterloo. Speaking of retribution, he got some more at No. 15 —– the hole where he made 9 two days earlier —– when he zipped a wedge to 10 inches for his fifth and final birdie.

“I made 9 earlier this week with the same wedge, same [yardage] number,” Spieth said. “I just decided to correct it.”

Just like Arnie.