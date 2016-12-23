CHASSIDY OMOGROSSO

Blackhawk basketball

Omogrosso is having a fine sophomore season for the Duquesne University women’s basketball team. The Dukes started the week with a 6-6 record and Omogrosso was leading the team in scoring at 14.8 points a game. Omogrosso, a guard, led the team in 3-pointers with 24 and was shooting 81 percent from the free-throw line.She was averaging 2.3 assists. Omogrosso was a Post-Gazette Fabulous 5 selection at Blackhawk.

NOLAN CRESSLER

Plum basketball

Cressler is a senior guard at Vanderbilt University and entered the week averaging 5.3 points a game. Cressler was shooting 47 percent (8 of 17) from 3-point range after starting four of 11 games. Cressler, a graduate of Plum and a former Post-Gazette Fabulous 5 selection, played his first two seasons at Cornell before transferring to Vanderbilt. Last season, he played under Kevin Stallings, now Pitt’s coach.

DALE CLANCY

Seton-LaSalle basketball

Two former Seton-LaSalle players have helped the Pitt-Johnstown basketball team to a 7-4 record. Dale Clancy, a junior guard is averaging 10 points and 5.7 assists a game. Clancy has started all 11 games. Junior forward Levi Masua is averaging 6 points and is second on the team in rebounds at 5 a game. Clancy and Masua were teammates on the 2014 Seton-LaSalle team that won a WPIAL championship and made it to a PIAA title game.