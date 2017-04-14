Pitt will honor Steelers owner Dan Rooney, who died Thursday, at the team’s spring game Saturday at Heinz Field.

Coach Pat Narduzzi tweeted out the following video Friday night showing a Pitt helmet with the team’s script logo on one side and the Steelers logo on the other. The team will wear it when it scrimmages Saturday a 1 p.m. on the North Shore.

Our players will wear this helmet in tomorrow's Spring Game to pay our respects to a great man, Mr. Dan Rooney. #PittsburghLegend pic.twitter.com/yFNFT56ZaI — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) April 14, 2017

The Panthers, of course, share both a home stadium and South Side practice facility with the Steelers, so there’s obviously a strong connection between the two organizations.

Pitt joins the local hockey team in offering a uniform tribute to Rooney. The Penguins wore stickers honoring him Friday in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

