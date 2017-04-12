With the first overall pick in the third annual Blue-Gold Game draft, the Gold Team selected Brian O’Neill, as coach Pat Narduzzi announced in his best commissioner voice.

And with that, the Pitt football team began filling out the rosters for Saturday’s spring game at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field. Since Pat Narduzzi took over as head coach, the Panthers have held a “draft” to determine who ends up on which side in the intrasquad scrimmage that closes spring camp, and once again, it was a comical affair for the players to have fun with and stay loose.

The “front office” for each team is composed of the seniors, who are assigned to Blue or Gold by the coaching staff. Avonte Maddox, “general manager” of the Gold Team, was pleased to make O’Neill, the redshirt junior left tackle who was second-team all-ACC last season, the No. 1 selection for the second year in a row.

When a pick is made, that player’s position group is then drafted out to complete the “round.” So for instance, with Gold taking O’Neill first, that sent backup left tackle Tony Pilato to Blue.

With their first pick, for all intents and purposes, the Blue seniors picked versatile redshirt junior fullback George Aston, who racked up 10 touchdowns in 2016.

Below are the full rosters for the game, with draft round and selection in parentheses:

GOLD

LT - Brian O’Neill (1, 1)

LG - Alex Officer (senior)

C - Jimmy Morrissey (17, 1)

RG - Alex Bookser (16, 2)

RT - Jerry Drake (assigned)

XWR - Jester Weah (senior), Aaron Mathews (10, 2)

ZWR - Quadree Henderson (4, 2), Mark Bernsdorff (senior), Kellen McAlone (4, 4)

RB - Qadree Ollison (15, 1), Shawn Wood (15, 3)

FB - Erik Sellers (2, 2)

TE - Deandre Schifino (assigned)

QB - Kenny Pickett (8, 2), Jake Zilinskas (8, 4)

DE - Rori Blair (senior), Kaezon Pugh (12, 4)

DE - Rashad Weaver (12, 2), Dom Cuono (12, 6)

DT - Jeremiah Taleni (senior), Keyshon Camp (7, 3)

DT - Amir Watts (7, 1), Julian Desire (7, 5)

OLB - Seun Idowu (11, 1)

MLB - Jimmy Medure (14, 2)

OLB - Saleem Brightwell (9, 1), Brian Popp (9, 3)

CB - Avonte Maddox (senior), Therran Coleman (3, 3)

CB - Phillipie Motley (3, 1)

FS - Jordan Whitehead (5, 1), Bricen Garner (5, 3)

SS - Phil Campbell (6, 2), Rimoni Dorsey (6, 4)

K - Alex Kessman (13, 1)

P - Ryan Winslow

LS - Conrad Brake

Injured: Damar Hamlin, Malik Henderson, Dewayne Hendrix, Elijah Zeise

BLUE

LT - Tony Pilato (1, 2)

LG - Brandon Ford (assigned)

C - Connor Dintino (17, 2)

RG - Justin Morgan (16, 1), Bryce Hargrove (16, 3)

RT - Jaryd Jones-Smith (senior)

XWR - Tre Tipton (10, 1), Ruben Flowers (10, 3)

ZWR - Maurice Ffrench (4, 1), Rafael Araujo-Lopes (4, 3), Mike Vardzel (4, 5)

RB - Chawntez Moss (15, 2), Kyle Vreen (15, 4)

FB - George Aston (2, 1)

TE - Devon Edwards (senior), Nathan Bossory (senior)

QB - Max Browne (senior), Ben DiNucci (8, 1), Thomas MacVittie (8, 3)

DE - Allen Edwards (senior), Deslin Alexandre (12, 5)

DE - James Folston (12, 1), Patrick Jones (12, 3)

DT - Mike Herndon (7, 2)

DT - Shane Roy (7, 4), Rashad Wheeler (7, 6)

OLB - Anthony McKee (11, 2)

MLB - Quintin Wirginis (senior), Chase Pine (14, 1)

OLB - Jalen Williams (9, 2), Peyton Deri (9, 4)

CB - Dane Jackson (3, 2)

CB - Maurice Ffrench (4, 1), Rob Boatright (3, 4)

FS - Jay Stocker (5, 2)

SS - Dennis Briggs (6, 1), Henry Miller (6, 3)

K - Ian Troost (13, 2)

P - Kirk Christodoulou

LS - Nathan Bossory

Injured: Chris Clark, Zack Gilbert, George Hill, Elias Reynolds