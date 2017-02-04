DURHAM, N.C. — For years, Bill Hillgrove has witnessed the contrast, seeing how his good friend and broadcast partner, Dick Groat, means and symbolizes one thing in Pittsburgh and something else entirely in other parts of the country, particularly in North Carolina.

To many in his native Western Pennsylvania, Groat is and always will be a baseball player, a former National League MVP and a key cog on one of the city’s most-revered teams, the World Series champion 1960 Pirates. In the times Hillgrove has accompanied Groat to Duke, the latter’s alma mater, he has seen the Dick Groat too many back home either don’t know or overlook — the basketball star who holds a special place in the history of one of the sport’s most-decorated programs.

In some respects, Groat exists as two different people. He’s not duplicitous in any way; he’s simply that great.

“I don’t think people in Pittsburgh or Western Pennsylvania realize what a great basketball player he was,” Hillgrove, Pitt’s play-by-play radio broadcaster since 1969, said. “And it’s his first love.”

Groat accomplished most anything one could at Duke, from the numbers he logged to the accolades he received. This weekend, though, he’ll get to do something he has never had the chance to do — return there as a broadcaster.

Pitt’s game today at Cameron Indoor Stadium will mark the first time Groat will step foot inside the famed gym as the Panthers radio color commentator, a position he has held since 1979. Though Groat frequently has returned to Duke for other purposes, it’s a moment that has been years in the making, one delayed by decades of his two schools being in separate conferences, as well as cruel twists of fate.

In January 2015, with Pitt was playing at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time in 36 years, Duke had arranged a recognition for Groat, the first player in school history to have his jersey number retired. It was a homecoming of sorts, one in which his image appeared on the front cover of the game program.

Two days before the game, however, Groat fell while at his home. He suffered a concussion that landed him in the hospital and prevented him from making the trip.

“It was all a real rough experience for everybody concerned,” Hillgrove said.

Even for a program of Duke’s stature, Groat’s resume there, for some time, was unmatched. His career scoring average (23 points per game) and his scoring average as a senior (26) are second and third, respectively, in school history. As a senior in 1952, he scored a then-NCAA record 839 points, led Division I in points and assists, a feat that still hasn’t been matched, and was named the UPI player of the year. Not even two months after his final game, Groat’s No. 10 jersey was retired. Until 1980, it was the only jersey hanging in Cameron Indoor Stadium’s hallowed rafters.

His hometown, naturally, had an integral role in shaping his career. As Groat tells it, he was captivated by an article in Sport Magazine his senior year of high school about legendary Duke baseball coach Jack Coombs. Two of Groat’s older brothers were fraternity brothers with former Steelers coach John Michelosen at Pitt, one of whom prodded Michelosen to contact his connections at Duke and pass along a word about a promising young ballplayer out of Pittsburgh. Groat received an invitation to visit and, eventually, a scholarship.

While home between his sophomore and junior seasons in 1950, Groat, who at the time utilized a two-handed set shot, saw the jump shot for the first time at a local court. While practicing on his own and playing in local tournaments, he honed and eventually mastered the new technique. The next season, his scoring average jumped from 14 to 25 points per game.

“I’ve always said there’s never been an athlete that went to Duke that spent as many hours in Cameron Indoor Stadium as I did,” Groat said.

Groat’s something of a regular in the Durham area, between visiting his oldest daughter and occasionally making it back to Duke, where he has been honored several times in the past.

Throughout that time, he has maintained a close relationship with his alma mater and its legendary coach, Mike Krzyzewski. According to Groat, Krzyzewski once asked him to come to Durham while the school was playing host to recruit Chris Collins, whose father, former NBA player and coach Doug Collins, grew up a rabid St. Louis Cardinals fan. That was Groat’s team from 1963-65 (winning a World Series in 1964).

While Duke doesn’t have anything formal planned today for Groat, the experience will be rewarding enough for him. When he steps inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, he’ll think of his first time there, as an awestruck high school senior who knew at that moment that was the school he wanted to attend. He’ll think back to one of the gym’s windows that maintenance workers would leave cracked open so he could sneak in at night and practice. Those memories, more than any honor, will never leave him.

“I’m not looking for anything when I go back; I just enjoy going back,” Groat said. “They do introduce me and the student body has always been very friendly with me. I have no qualms about going back. It’s pretty special just to go to that university because it treated me very, very well.”

Groat’s speech paused momentarily. There was, after all, an important caveat to add.

“Even though, I’ll still be rooting for Pitt all the way against Duke.”

Craig Meyer: cmeyer@post-gazette.com and Twitter @CraigMeyerPG.