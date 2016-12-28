NEW YORK — As Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi looked ahead to the Pinstripe Bowl today, all roads led back to one idea.

“We’re playing a great Northwestern football team that without a doubt is the best 6-6 football team I’ve been around,” Narduzzi said Tuesday at a news conference at Yankee Stadium.

Last week, senior defensive end Ejuan Price balked at the notion that a team with Northwestern’s .500 mark might not make for an appealing postseason opponent.

“Nah, I don’t think about that,” Price said. “This is our luck of the draw. They could not be satisfied with us, you know? This is who they gave us, this is who we’re preparing for, so I don’t think about that. I’m satisfied. Hopefully I get a sack — I don’t care what their record is.”

When the No. 22 Panthers (8-4) and Wildcats kick off at 2 p.m. today in the Bronx, each coach insists his team will treat it at as their biggest game to date. Pitt enters with a couple of signature victories on the season, a 42-39 triumph Sept. 10 against No. 5 Penn State and a 43-42 win Nov. 12 at No. 3 Clemson. Northwestern nearly had one of its own Oct. 29 at No. 2 Ohio State.

Adding to the intrigue, the Pinstripe Bowl will be the final game as a Panthers player for star running back James Conner, he of the most inspirational story in college football this season, at least according to all the awards declaring it such. Amid the annual debate of whether 41 bowl games is about 38 too many, and especially on a day that’s as full a slate of matchups as any this bowl season, the one at Yankee Stadium has its share of plot lines and purpose for both programs.

“I’m all for the bowl season. I’m a believer in that,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said Tuesday as he sat next to Narduzzi. “I know the [College Football] Playoff gets a lot of notoriety. I was asked on a national radio broadcast about meaningless games, but there’s no such thing as a meaningless game. If you’ve coached this sport, if you’ve played this sport, every game is significant. Every game means the world to you.”

Fitzgerald’s Wildcats are just a season removed from going 10-3 and playing in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day, so the opportunity to finish with a winning record is a certain motivator. On a conference call Friday, quarterback Clayton Thorson was quick to point out the relatively lofty resume that precedes Pitt as the first ranked team to play in the Pinstripe Bowl since 8-4 Notre Dame entered as the No. 25 team in 2013.

Coach and quarterback know it won’t be easy against a Pitt team that has beaten two top-five teams and put up 85 points in the process, making Northwestern’s weeks-long preparation something of a double-edged sword.

“You have more time as coaches to watch video, which is good and bad. You can get paralysis by analysis,” said Fitzgerald, a defensive mind like Narduzzi. “To me, it’s still about the basics of playing defense. No. 1, you’ve got to get lined up properly. I’m not going to mention the teams, but it’s been fun to watch [Pitt]. We started charting the embarrassment — how many guys they embarrassed by the motion, shifts.”

The Panthers, who will play their final game with Matt Canada as offensive coordinator before he assumes the same post at LSU, opened as a 3-point favorite, but that line has since moved to 5½.

Since Northwestern was announced as Pitt’s opponent, Narduzzi has spoken of his admiration for Fitzgerald, a man who played the same position and even has the same name. But for as much progress as Pitt has seemingly made in two seasons so far under Narduzzi, he has yet to win a bowl game, so all the “love and respect” he has for his counterpart will have to take a backseat for about three hours.

“It doesn’t make it any easier or any harder,” Narduzzi said. “You kind of put those things aside. We’ll shake hands at the 50-yard line, wish each other luck. Win or lose, he’s a hell of a coach, got a hell of a football team and will continue to be a good friend.”

