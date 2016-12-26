As his team appeared on the verge of unraveling before him Wednesday, Kevin Stallings remained calm.

Even before the opening tip, Pitt’s game against Nebraska-Omaha had the look of a non-descript, mid-December matchup against a little-known opponent a few days before a major holiday. As the Panthers overcame a slow and sloppy start to take a 27-21 lead 15 minutes into the contest, the lopsided result many expected appeared imminent.

The script, however, abruptly veered. With a chance to push its lead to three possessions, Pitt missed a jumper. Its next trip ended with a turnover. That was followed by, puzzlingly, another turnover on a lethargic pass, one that was taken to the other end for a transition layup.

A weary and audibly displeased crowd at Petersen Events Center turned its attention to the Panthers bench, looking for some kind of answer. What they got was action — with Stallings motioning for Sheldon Jeter and Cam Johnson to check in at the scorers’ table — but not in the form of a timeout, a move that’s almost a reflex for college basketball coaches hoping to inject life into their listless team.

As a fan base gets increasingly familiar with its first-year coach, it’s a trend to which it should get accustomed as the 2016-17 season progresses. The timeout, for Stallings, is a useful tool, but not one for just any moment of borderline panic.

“There are times when a timeout is necessary and there will be times where I’ll call timeout, but, honestly, if I have to call timeout ... to get something corrected, we’ve got bigger issues than me needing to call timeout,” Stallings said Wednesday after the 94-75 victory against Omaha of the Summit League. “Some things they have to figure out for themselves.”

How a coach utilizes his allotted timeouts can be a Rorschach test of sorts that provides an interesting peek into his psyche and overall philosophy. A more skittish or antsy coach might be much more inclined to call a timeout the second trouble first arises. A calmer coach, or at least one who appears that way, might store them, opting instead to let his team sort out its problems.

Though Stallings seemingly opted for the latter both in the game against Omaha and for much of the season, he’s not totally passive while facing an unrelenting wave of negative momentum. Instead of calling a timeout, he simply uses his bench to send the message that he’s not pleased with his team.

Against the Mavericks, 17 seconds after the back-to-back turnovers, he removed Jamel Artis and Mike Young from the game. The two seniors are the team’s highest-scoring players, by a wide margin, but they were also responsible for those giveaways. With Jeter and Johnson in the game, and spurred by the heightened play of freshman point guard Justice Kithcart, Pitt went on a 15-4 run before Young and Artis were back in the game.

“All of a sudden, the energy got better,” Stallings said. “Fortunately, guys came in off the bench and did what they needed to do to keep us where we needed to be.”

Through 12 games this season, Stallings has called 24 timeouts, which is actually three more than former Panthers coach Jamie Dixon had used at this point a year ago. Of those 24 timeouts, 16 have been used in the final minute of either half, meaning they’ve largely been called to draw up a play in a crucial and late situation rather than trying to calm down a rattled team.

Though the caricature of Dixon as a megalomaniacal control freak is excessive and unfair, he increasingly turned to timeouts last season as an elixir as his team’s schedule became tougher and losses began to pile. Sixty-five of his 88 timeouts last season came after conclusion of the non-conference slate, an average of more than three per game. Stallings, for context, called 68 timeouts last season and is on pace to call 66 this season.

Timeouts, while a seemingly small part of the game, have further highlighted a contrast in styles between the Panthers’ current coach and its previous one. It’s part of a larger conversation about increased freedom that Pitt players initiated as far back as last summer.

“For the last two years, I’ve been kind of playing where it’s like you listen to the coach and whatever he wants, you go out there and execute it,” Young said earlier this month. “Now, it’s like he’s telling me to go out there and play, use your high IQ, use your talent, use your skills and I’m going to put you in positions to do those things.”

Craig Meyer: cmeyer@post-gazette.com and Twitter @CraigMeyerPG.