On certain days, if the weather and mood are right, the balcony of Matt Galambos’ apartment morphs into something more than a 5-by-15-foot slab of concrete jutting from the third floor of a complex tucked away on a South Oakland side street.

With a laptop and turntables nestled on a table, and two speakers resting beneath them, it transforms into equal parts laboratory and throne for himself and his Pitt teammate, Alex Galiyas. The balcony’s their stage and, even on days like Dec. 15, when their neighborhood is largely clear of the students who normally populate it, everything they can see — from the apartment building’s narrow parking lot to the Cathedral of Learning a half-mile to the north — is their audience.

The two, particularly Galambos, are best known as football players at a school with a proud past and a promising present that has recaptured some of the fervor the program once lost. But much like the balcony on which they perform, there is much more to them. The physically-imposing duo looks just as natural lined up in shoulder pads in front of thousands of fans as it does behind turntables as the dance floor starts to get crowded and the party’s on the verge of getting, as the kids say, lit.

Together, Galambos and Galiyas are G&G, a DJ tandem that moonlights as major-conference college football players.

“It’s a great time,” Galiyas said. “I have a love and passion for music. It makes it a lot of fun.”

A senior linebacker and sophomore offensive lineman, respectively, Galambos and Galiyas have become something of a go-to act in their circle of friends for parties or more casual get-togethers. When their busy schedule as Division I athletes allows it, they’ve gone beyond campus, too, performing at formals, the occasional bar and even a 10-year high school reunion at a local country club.

Their style isn’t rigid and set because, like any DJ working to establish their place on the scene, they’re musical chameleons, finding the right order and style of songs to establish the right atmosphere for the right audience. At a party of peers, they likely are to turn to hip-hop and even some of the more intense electronic dance music (commonly known as EDM) the two love, all while embodying the energy of the music they’re playing. At something such as the high school reunion, which Galambos said was the most stressful thing he has ever done, they’re more subdued and likely to play hits like the Cupid Shuffle that will get a timid crowd on the dance floor.

“There’s a lot of pressure,” Galambos said. “People think it’s easy, but it’s not. We’ve done little gigs, not like a festival or anything, but you constantly have to have two songs in your head that are coming up next. The BPMs, the beats per minute, you have to sync them up and make sure they’re close together so there’s a seamless transition.”

Their love of music arose well before football ever brought the two together. Galambos and Galiyas attended all-boys high schools — the former at the Haverford School outside Philadelphia and the latter at Detroit Catholic Central in Michigan — places they said are breeding grounds for EDM culture.

Galambos’ interest only grew after he started watching videos of DJs at the Ultra Music Festival, a popular annual concert in Miami. His fascination with EDM was far from an impulse. Rather quickly, it developed into a passion and hobby. Early in his Pitt career, he bought turntables and an 800-watt speaker, helped in part by a $100 gift card he received from a bowl game gift package.

In 2015, while he lived with Galambos that summer, Galiyas watched his roommate work at the craft and wanted to give it a try. Almost immediately, he became enamored with it, even buying his own turntables and speaker.

“He would always pull out his big speaker and his turntables and would start playing that music, scratching around and making all these noise effects,” Galiyas said. “I was like ‘This stuff’s pretty cool. Can you teach me how to do it?’ “

With then-teammate Reggie Green, the three DJs cycled through a slew of nicknames from Oakland House Mafia to The Real Husbands of South Oakland. When Green transferred to Robert Morris after last season, G&G (the first initials of each of their last names) was born.

“Matt is probably the best one,” Green said. “We would always say Alex scratches a lot. Matt kind of taught me and Matt taught Galiyas, too. Galiyas is kind of like me and Matt’s little brother.”

Galambos and Galiyas have musical dreams beyond house parties and the occasional event. The two hope to build up enough of a reputation to play at various South Side bars and clubs like Diesel and Jimmy D’s, settings they believe are conducive to the environment they hope to create with their music.

Success in the DJ world can be fickle and random, sometimes relying as much on word of mouth as musical skill. For instance, when Galambos lived on Bates Street in South Oakland, he, Green and Galiyas would often set up their turntables and speakers on the front porch and play music in the warmer months. One afternoon, during rush-hour traffic, a motorist poked his head out of his window, asked if any of them were DJs for hire and eventually took down Galambos’ phone number.

Galambos, who graduated earlier this month, has even bigger goals. A media and professional communications major, he had to create a mock business plan for a small business management class in the spring. He took the opportunity to plan a possible club in Oakland, something he and Galiyas believe an otherwise vibrant social scene is missing.

Like many recent college graduates, his future is pliable and uncertain beyond the Pinstripe Bowl Wednesday against Northwestern.

If the club never comes to fruition, he’s intrigued by the idea of starting a DJ service. Even if those dreams don’t materialize, he doesn’t want his life as a DJ to exist only through his 5,000-song music library and as a wistful memory of his college years.

Regardless, Galambos and Galiyas’ passion for music and the friendships it helped forge will always remain.

“We do it all for the love of the music,” Galambos said.

Craig Meyer: cmeyer@post-gazette.com and Twitter @CraigMeyerPG.