It’s your classic case of a football team trying to rebound at a baseball stadium.

How’s that for a cross-sports metaphor?

Next time Pitt’s defense hits the field, Wednesday against Northwestern in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York, it will have a chance to bounce back from one of the more discouraging performances a unit can have in a victory. That was the Panthers’ 76-61 win Nov. 26 against Syracuse in the regular-season finale at Heinz Field.

“At the end of the day, our guys moved on,” defensive coordinator Josh Conklin said Thursday on a conference call to preview the bowl game. “I think our defense is excited to go out, put that one to bed and show really what we can do and how we can play defensively when we play well.”

That doesn’t mean they didn’t watch the film before burying the tape.

“Well, it wasn’t a positive experience,” senior defensive end Ejuan Price said Monday with a smile.

From head coach to assistant to players, everyone at Pitt is simply happy the Panthers are going into the bowl game with a win, their third in a row. But again, breaking down what went wrong against the Orange was not fun for the defense.

“Any time you give up 61 points, you already know somebody’s going to be raising their voice in there,” Price said, with a chuckle. “And it wasn’t us.”

Of course, finding themselves in a high-scoring affair was nothing new for these Panthers. They allowed at least 27 points in 10 of 12 games, 40 or more three times. Pitt ranks 109th in Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense at 35.6 points allowed per game.

The Syracuse result was especially a letdown coming off Pitt’s 56-14 rout of Duke the previous week, and coach Pat Narduzzi offered a few potential explanations Monday.

“I think our guys kind of shut it down a little bit, thinking that it’s out of [reach],” Narduzzi said. “We did that one other game, I think, in the second half where we thought it was out of control and we had this one.”

Indeed, Pitt led Syracuse, 49-21, early in the third quarter, but, when it was all said and done, the defense played an unfortunate role in the highest-scoring game in FBS history. That might have reminded Narduzzi of the Marshall game Oct. 1, when Pitt held a 27-0 halftime lead but let the Thundering Herd come back in the second half of a 43-27 win.

Narduzzi and Conklin also couldn’t ignore the injuries on defense late in the season. Sophomore safety Jordan Whitehead and senior defensive tackle Tyrique Jarrett have missed two games in a row, as has freshman cornerback Damar Hamlin. Cornerback Phillipie Motley has missed the past four games and linebacker Elijah Zeise the entire season after getting hurt early in the opener, but both redshirt sophomores have participated in bowl practices.

“I think it was a little bit of just lack of execution by some guys, and maybe a lack of personnel because we were banged up,” Narduzzi said of the Syracuse game. “It was also a lack of depth, and our guys were worn out.”

Because of that, Narduzzi had to jokingly put some blame on offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The back-and-forth scoring with Syracuse was so fast and furious that the defenses could hardly catch their breath.

Northwestern likely won’t play as fast offensively as Syracuse did, but Pitt will have to be ready if it does.

“I hope they don’t tempo,” Price said. “Let’s pray on that.”

It’s unclear which players will be available for the bowl game, given Narduzzi’s policy of not discussing injuries, but it sounds as if the Panthers are getting healthier.

The defense has had something of a bad taste in its mouth for almost a month, and it’s not one that anybody in that room wants to let it linger until next season if Pitt can’t figure out how to stop Northwestern.

“We can finish in the top 25 with a win, and that’s kind of the thing we’ve been talking about with our defense,” Conklin said. “We want to play better on defense, we want to get our scoring defense down. … Having that opportunity for a month as a staff to go back and self-scout some things and emphasize that to your defense, I think, is kind of the big thing for us.”

