It’s official. Humane Animal Rescue is the name of the “new” shelter formed by the merger of the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society and Animal Rescue League Shelter and Wildlife Center.

“Care they need. Love they deserve.” is the slogan beneath the logo, which depicts two furry animal tails forming a heart.

“One tail represents wildlife, and the other represents domestic animals,” according to the organization’s news release that accompanied the Friday announcement.

“Humane” describes the shelters’ open-door policy under which no animal is turned away. “Animal Rescue” addresses “our goal of helping all animals in need, both domestic and wild,” the release continued.

Dan Rossi, the executive director of the merged shelters, oversees three sites: a new facility in Homewood, the former WPHS shelter on the North Side and the wildlife rehabilitation center in Verona.

