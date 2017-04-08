Easter Bunny photos

Cats, dogs and other pets can have their photographs taken with the Easter Bunny at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at PawSpa Resort, 1701 Saw Mill Run Blvd., Carrick.

There is no fee for the photos, but donations benefit the Cat Rangers Rescue Group Inc. in Westmoreland County.

Each pet gets a glossy color photograph and a gift from the Easter Bunny. There will also be a raffle for $150 worth of instant lottery tickets. Cat Rangers founder Jen Grippo will bring adoptable cats and kittens.

Rescue redd up

Clean out your closets and basements to help Goodwill and the Animal Rescue League/Western PA Humane Society. The shelter is collecting gently used clothing, shoes, housewares and more. It is not accepting televisions or furniture.

Drop off donations from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the new East End shelter, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Homewood (15208). The shelter gets 10 cents per pound on donated items, which go to Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Items that will be accepted include books and toys. Items that will not be accepted include playpens, baby walkers and safety helmets.

Dine and shop

Shopping at Talbots in Shadyside or eating at Emiliano’s Mexican restaurant and Buffalo Wild Wings, both in Cranberry, will help the animals at Animal Rescue League/Western PA Humane Society.

Adoptable animals will be at Talbots, 5428 Walnut St., Shadyside Village, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday. Ten percent of pre-tax sales proceeds will be donated to the shelters.

On Monday, Emiliano’s, 20111 Route 19, Cranberry (16066), will donate 15 percent of sales. You must present a flier that can be printed out from www.animalrescue.org.

On April 26, Buffalo Wild Wings, 20215 Route 19, Cranberry Shoppes, is donating 10 percent of sales. You must present an “admit one” ticket printed from www.animalrescue.org.

Bird watching trip

The National Aviary’s Spring Warbler Migration Tour of northwest Ohio’s Lake Erie shore is May 20-21, led by Bob Mulvilhill, ornithologist at the North Side bird zoo.

Bird watchers will leave from the aviary at 6 a.m. May 20. First stop is the Black Swamp Bird Observatory in Oak Harbor, Ottawa County. The group will watch the bird-banding operation, getting close-up views of dozens of brightly colored migratory birds.

They’ll stay overnight at the historic Island House Hotel in Port Clinton. Birding will continue May 21 with stops at multiple habitats to see warblers and other songbirds. The outing ends at 6 p.m. May 21 at the aviary.

Trip rates start at $325 for non-Aviary members and $300 for members, double occupancy. Single occupancy is available. Price includes transportation, lodging and four meals. Reservations are required; email audrey.beichner@aviary.org or call 412-258-9463.