Forty-nine years ago this week, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot on the balcony of a motel in Memphis. As much as it was a shock, it was not a surprise to those in his inner circle.

The evening before his assassination, King shared a premonition of his death in an evening sermon at a church not far from where he would be killed. His prophetic intuition would, tragically, be proved correct as a high-powered bullet shot from hundreds of feet away laid him low.

News of MLK’s assassination horrified and saddened millions of Americans, perhaps the majority, but for those who considered him a troublemaker who stirred up racial unrest that wouldn’t otherwise exist, he got what was coming to him.

FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover was tasked with bringing King’s killer to justice. We’ve since learned from declassified documents that years earlier, Hoover’s FBI tried to manipulate King into killing himself by threatening to expose his marital infidelity and thereby eroding his moral authority and the movement’s credibility.

The FBI — the same FBI that carried on a clandestine war against MLK and the entire high command of the civil rights movement — tweeted this on Tuesday: “Today, on the anniversary of his assassination, the FBI honors the life, work, & commitment of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to justice.”

Today, on the anniversary of his assassination, the FBI honors the life, work, & commitment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to justice. pic.twitter.com/WZInYKQx2g — FBI (@FBI) April 4, 2017

Of course, Hoover and the federal officials who kept the civil rights leader under constant surveillance and his rooms bugged are either long dead or no longer in government.

It’s likely that the person who sent out the actual tweet from the building named in honor of the man who wanted MLK dead almost as much as James Earl Ray wasn’t even born when the assassin’s bullet succeeded where J. Edgar Hoover’s trolling failed.

Still, it is the height of tone deafness and Orwellian doublethink for a federal agency that conspired against everything he stood for to “honor” MLK without also acknowledging its role as his chief tormentor from the early 1960s to his death on April 4, 1968.

Even someone with a rudimentary grasp of American history will know that an innocuous tweet from the FBI bears witness to a history fraught with lies and moral evasions. A half-century removed from MLK’s death, that agency still has a lot of explaining to do. Scholars and historians have nailed down most of the details of that dark history, but much of the narrative is already in danger of being forgotten.

It doesn’t help our collective memory or what should be an ingrained sense of accountability when the FBI tweets an anniversary recognition of MLK’s death, blithely sidestepping its complicated history and relationship.

As conspiracy theories about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy abound, similar ideas about a government plot to kill MLK are embraced by plenty of Americans. They hold that James Earl Ray, though an avowed white supremacist, was mostly a patsy. I don’t believe that, but I don’t rule out the possibility that there is more complicity between the government and James Earl Ray than has come to light so far.

Instead of tweets, I’d like to see more declassified documents about that era of civil rights surveillance released by the FBI. Most Americans don’t realize it, but at one time our government set up an extensive spy network to snoop on those it considered “enemies” of the American people: civil rights leaders, anti-war activists, liberal academics, left-wing entertainers, journalists, theologians, union leaders. Even ordinary people who had the audacity to write to newspapers carping about Nixon, segregation or the war attracted the FBI’s attention.

It may not have been spying on the obsessive level practiced by the Stasi in East Germany during the Cold War, but the amount of domestic spying that was going on in America was an affront to liberty on every level. Have we ever really come to grips with that legacy? I don’t think so.

What do we think of the fact that some of our fellow citizens have generated FBI dossiers the size of small telephone books simply because they dared to strive for a better country by criticizing it and challenging it to live up to its creeds? Just because every American wasn’t literally spied upon doesn’t mean we weren’t all suffering collateral damage from the same constitutional assault.

Today, we live in an era of mass data gathering. Every American who isn’t living off the grid is subject to massive amounts of information suck and surveillance. The active spying that the FBI did on MLK and other civil rights leaders in the 1960s is quaint compared with the active and passive information gathering corporations and governments engage in now. Who owns that information may be the next civil rights battle.

Tony Norman: tnorman@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1631; Twitter @TonyNormanPG.