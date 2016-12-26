When I go to the grocery store, I am a woman on a mission: Get in, get stuff, get out. Which means that most of you other humans are simply obstacles in my path.

Funny, but the more frantic I am, the more you dawdle.

So it was very strange to go to a supermarket last week and just stand there, near the front door, for an hour or more at a stretch. Not once, but twice.

And it was fascinating to watch all of you rush in and out, as the minutes slid away toward Christmas Eve, while I rang a little bell next to a red kettle.

Yep — for a weird tangle of reasons, last week I volunteered for the Salvation Army. I’ve always loved the sight of the red kettles and the sound of the bell. They signal the approach of Christmas, with a merry Victorian feel.

It upsets me that some places have banned the kettles, so I make it a point to thank store managers for hosting them and to be armed with dollar bills — to put my money where my mouth is.

Then last week I spotted an article about the Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott, who jumped into a huge Army kettle in the end zone to celebrate a touchdown. Donations nationwide had been lagging 16 percent behind last year, but in the 12 hours after Mr. Elliott’s leap, giving surged — especially in $21 sums to honor his jersey.

Like the rest of the country, last week the Western Pennsylvania division “was running behind last year — $62,000,” said Lt. Kenneth Cleveland, who with his wife, Minnie Cleveland, leads the North Side Worship and Service Center.

So I signed up. I thought I’d feel pretty good about it — ain’t I grand, you know? — but I got much more than anticipated.

I tried to observe without intruding, and at first I could see myself in your intense, focused faces. Whoa — we Americans are driven, even when grocery shopping.

But the tinkling bell tends to pierce one’s stay-on-task, protective shield. It was fun to watch people register the seasonal sound, slow down and make a mental note to be prepared on the way out.

And they often were. At the McIntyre Square Giant Eagle in Ross, I could see shoppers pausing between checkout and exit doors to rummage for change. By the time they reached me, they had bills folded and ready.

Sometimes I could see people seeking but not finding, because how often these days do we carry cash? Then it was truly the thought that counted: When they assumed no one was watching, they were trying to find a way to give. (God saw them all.)

And sometimes the people who seemed not to be doing well, if I’m any judge of such things, were the ones who truly emptied their pockets. That was humbling.

The group with the highest percentage of givers — it was hard not to notice — were parents with young children. Though they’re likely more stressed than any of us, many made a point to stop and have their children do the giving. That’s some fine teaching right there.

And as often as not, at the Giant Eagle in Ben Avon Heights, they would lean around me to say, “Hi, Clarence.”

Yes, at that location, the Salvation Army’s Christmas angel is named Clarence — Jimmy Stewart would approve — and even though I was supposed to be providing him a break, Mr. Clarence Hatcher stayed on scene, greeting people and corralling the occasional cart.

Lt. Cleveland rotates a dozen full- or part-time staffers and maybe five volunteers for kettle season. Pamela Teeter, who used to supervise a couple hundred correctional officers as a captain at Western Penitentiary, now volunteers five or six days a week at McIntyre Square, and let me tell you something, based on a fraction of her service: Your arm gets tired, you can’t just leave the kettle to go to the bathroom, and after listening to the same one song over and over and over, you may seriously want to hurt Bruce Springsteen.

“[Downbeat] Sa-a-a-anta Claus is / comin’ to town!” You roll the bell during the long “Santa” and then hit four beats with “comin’ to town,” and in the second hour you start dancing as needed to avoid mental meltdown.

My Santa cap is off to these wonderful people, but they’re done for 2016. The kettles disappeared on the 24th, so now — if you missed my brief but stellar volunteer stint — you can give by snail-mail or online (salvationarmyusa.org). Please consider it.

Ruth Ann Dailey: ruthanndailey@hotmail.com