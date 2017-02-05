Millennials are earning and saving less than baby boomers did. Congress and the new administration must pay attention.

A study of Federal Reserve data by Young Invincibles, an advocacy group, compares the inflation-adjusted income and net assets of people who were 25 to 34 years old in 2013 (early millennials) to those of people who were in that age range in 1989 (late boomers).

It finds that the median household income among millennials is 20 percent less than it was for boomers: $40,581. A college degree puts the median millennial who has it just slightly above the median boomer who didn’t. And the median net worth of millennials, at $10,090, is just a little more than half of what boomers had built up by the same stage of life.

Average tuition at a public college that awards four-year degrees is more than double what it was in 1989, according to the study. One reason millennials have low net worth is student loans. Student loan debtors are largely denied the protection other borrowers get from bankruptcy law.

Americans traditionally expect each generation to do better than the one before. This study suggests that norm has been shattered.