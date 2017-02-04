The U.S. economy produced in January, the last month of the Obama administration, a healthy 227,000 new jobs, largely in the retail, construction and financial sectors. A modest 5,000 new manufacturing jobs were created.

The 227,000 figure and a 4.8 percent unemployment rate set a solid standard for comparison to whatever results President Donald Trump is able to achieve. His stated goal is to create many new jobs, by cutting taxes, pushing companies to bring production facilities back from overseas, and, in general, through his governance, creating a more dynamic economic atmosphere for growth.

Caution and economic wisdom suggest that such goals are perforce longer-term, and should not be gauged by February’s end job creation figures. The general recent rise in the stock market also should be viewed with caution; it serves primarily to enrich America’s tiny financial elite, rather than its middle class, particularly its “forgotten people.”

January’s figures indicate that labor force participation, although remaining at a disappointing 62.9 percent, at least rose 0.2 percent in January. The number of unemployed Americans stood at 7.6 million, 4.3 percent the rate among whites, 7.7 percent among blacks — a painful comparison for the overall well-being of society.

The U.S. economy grew a feeble 1.6 percent in 2016. China’s claimed 6.7 percent growth for the same period.

Summing up the performance of the economy under President Barack Obama, like sports fans do for a football team on a Monday morning, he probably gets about a C, or maybe a B-minus. He inherited an economy in serious recession. It is healthier, but bad enough in structure for Mr. Trump to talk about “carnage” and “forgotten people.” Americans will never know what would have happened if recession recovery money had gone to real job-creating infrastructure projects. The Federal Reserve flooded the banking sector with trillions through quantitative easing, which helped the investor class prosper.

Americans will now see what Mr. Trump can do.