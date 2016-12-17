Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has proved to be the star of the season, his record-setting rushing performance last Sunday just the latest example. Now that he has the full attention of all patriotic Pittsburghers, Mr. Bell might be able to bring about a worthwhile change in local behavior. He could end the driving custom known as “The Pittsburgh Left.”

In a series of Snapchat videos posted to YouTube this week (readers of a certain age, please consult the nearest millennial for translation), the Ohio-born Mr. Bell railed against driving habits around here. He saved his greatest ire for The Pittsburgh Left: “I’m sitting at the red light, and the light turns green. I’m driving straight. The person that’s across from me, they’re turning left. They’re not supposed to go left until after I go straight. Soon as this light hits green, he hit them burners and turned left! This dude literally cut me off, then had the nerve to stick his hand out the window like, ‘ah, ’preciate it!’ Dude, I never gave you the OK. You just took that on your own!”

We applaud Mr. Bell’s observation, and admit that his animated delivery is more engaging than our stern editorial of March 26, 1998, “Left-handed Compliment: A Traffic Fallacy Inspires Some Perverse Politeness.” We declared that “this violation of the rules of the road is dangerous, especially when an opposing driver comes from somewhere where The Pittsburgh Left is bad manners as well as illegal.”

Our edict — that “traffic cops should make it clear that The Pittsburgh Left is not a custom, it’s a crime” — did not make an impact. Here’s hoping that Mr. Bell breaks through to a new generation.

