As Pittsburghers rethink the way we get around, with plans as futuristic as driverless cars and a low-pressure tube that could shoot people from here to Columbus in 15 minutes, I took a walk last week along a North Hills trolley right of way that had its last run 86 years ago.

Between 1908 and 1931, the Harmony interurban trolley line carried people and goods between the city and scattered northern hamlets. Russell Boggs, an Evans City boy who launched a department store on the city’s North Side in his 20s, figured in his later years that trolley cars could bring him both customers and goods.

Mr. Boggs used hometown connections and Butler County charm, handing North Hills farmers a buck and promising them electricity and a trolley stop. He spawned a railway that could get you from Downtown to New Castle in about two hours.

It peaked in 1920 with 4 million passengers. It helped launch communities such as Bradford Woods — “an Acre of Happiness ... 50 minutes to and from Pittsburg on the big fast running Harmony cars.” Yet the trolley line never got to celebrate its 24th birthday, keeling over dead when it was hit with the triple whammy of automobiles, buses and the Great Depression.

Now its right of way is part of a system of walking trails through the North Hills that isn’t quite knit together but is getting there.

Tom Armstrong, a member of the Allegheny County Parks Foundation board, drove us to a little parking lot off Route 910 Thursday morning, where we were met by Bob Mulshine, president of the Rachel Carson Trails Conservancy. We took an easy walk south on the Harmony Trail, a wooded valley parallel to Route 19 and the northernmost point of the Rachel Carson Trails.

Mr. Mulshine and a couple of experts from the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Chartiers, Washington County, will be talking about the journey from trolleys to trails at 7 p.m. Wednesday May 17 at the North Park Lodge. It’s a followup to a November presentation at the Northland Public Library, where museum folks explained why they made off with the Wexford trolley station a while ago.

Scott Becker, president of the trolley museum, said this Harmony line had been “the Fed Ex of its day,’’ dropping packages for people from box cars that rode on the same lines as the passenger cars. (A Harmony passenger car is displayed at the museum.) It used overhead electric lines to reach speeds of 45 miles an hour and, even now, it’s easy to see how rural the stretch was.

As we walked soggy terrain beside Wexford Run, Mr. Mulshine explained how obtaining right of way for something as low-tech as hiking can sometimes be more difficult than what Mr. Boggs attempted back when. “We don’t have electricity to give away,’’ he said.

The right of way still carries electric and gas lines but we otherwise had it to ourselves.

“It’s beautiful. It’s natural. It’s underused,” Mr. Mulshine said. It’s also smooth enough in stretches to accommodate a baby stroller, about as flat a walk as one can take in the North Hills. He described plans for linkages to apartments and offices on the adjoining hillside to get people off their couches and away from their desks for noontime strolls.

As the ghosts of trolleys past have given way to walkers, others are talking up the trolley’s future. Mr. Becker points to Dallas, once entirely car-centric and now with more than 90 miles of light rail serving nearly 100,000 riders each weekday. The Allegheny County Port Authority has only 26 miles of light rail and not even a third of the Dallas ridership.

He’s not the first to suggest the HOV Lane — which some say stands for “Hardly One Vehicle” — of the Parkway North as a corridor for light rail. The T made it to the North Side five years ago and has been heavily used since Day One, so why not keep going north?

It’s always a question of money, I told the trolley man.

“We have to decide what’s important,” Mr. Becker, 60, said. “Millennials — they’re not in love with cars like your and my generation.”

Picture this, Pittsburghers: Some decades hence, an aging millennial is riding light rail through the North Hills, explaining to his grandkid, “You know, there was a time when people drove cars along this stretch — provided they had a passenger.”

To which that kid might reply, “People drove cars?”

Crazy? Hey, a trolley system through the North Hills had 4 million rides a year nearly a century ago. “What goes around, comes around,” Mr. Becker said.

Brian O’Neill: boneill@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1947 or Twitter @brotheroneill