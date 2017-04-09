For a couple of Pittsburgh men with long experience as judges and prosecutors, last week’s move by the state House to restore mandatory minimum sentences is one bad, jail-packing idea.

Jeffrey Manning, a county and federal prosecutor before he became an Allegheny County common pleas judge nearly three decades ago, said, “It might be OK in 99 of 100 cases but you’re going to run into that one case where it’s a real tragedy.”

He recalled one straightaway. It came early in his career on the bench. A 20-year-old man had done some hard drinking and was driving fast in the wee hours of the morning on a North Side street that feeds Route 65.

His Pontiac Fiero hit a pillar. A passenger was ejected and died.

You might call that an open-and-shut case. Drunken drivers must be punished. But consider these two mitigating facts.

The passenger who died was the bartender who served the driver to the point that his blood-alcohol level registered more than three times the legal limit. He was also the driver’s father.

“Presumably, the defendant wouldn’t have been drinking unless the deceased served him the beverages,” Mr. Manning said from the bench, according to the Aug. 4, 1990, story in The Pittsburgh Press.

Mr. Manning’s hands were nonetheless tied by the sentencing law. He imposed the mandatory 3- to 6-year prison term on Adam Scheloske, 20, of Erie, capping a horrific chain of events with a heartless result.

“I didn’t want to impose it but I had no discretion,” Mr. Manning said last week.

The state Supreme Court struck down most mandatory minimum sentences in 2015 as unconstitutional. This House bill, pushed by the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association, would restore it for certain crimes involving drugs, children and the elderly.

It’s dubious whether the legislation goes any further. The head of the Senate judiciary committee, Stewart Greenleaf, R-Montgomery, says mandatory minimum sentences don’t work and are “part of a failed system.” Gov. Tom Wolf doesn’t like them either, not least because of their extraordinary expense.

Bob Colville Sr. — who went from being a cop to a prosecutor to a judge — never has thought much of minimum sentences. “Eddie Rendell was into it big-time,” Mr. Colville said, referring to Pennsylvania’s former governor who had lobbied for mandatory minimums when he was the Philadelphia district attorney in the 1980s.

Mr. Colville, 82 and retired, said he told Mr. Rendell, “You ‘mandatory’ it and we’ll fill jails with them — and we did.”

In 1993 alone, the state opened five new prisons. Mandatory minimums were among the reasons Pennsylvania’s prisoner count more than quintupled in little more than 30 years. That number peaked in 2012 and we’ve now been able to shut down a couple of prisons.

Prosecutors like a simple standard and legislators know “it’s a politically expedient thing to do: ‘We’re going to put these bad guys in jail,’ ” Mr. Colville said. But the fact is there are already guidelines for minimum and maximum sentences, and judges who go outside them have to say why.

He’s been a policeman and a prosecutor. He knows the frustrations of those jobs. But even then he wanted judges to be able to use their judgment. Every case is different.

“There are people who belong in jail forever, but they’re few and far between,” he said, recalling times as a judge when he’d say, “I wish I’d get a real criminal this week” rather than just another young fool.

The House bill passed Wednesday 122-67. Voting against it, Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Squirrel Hill, said it had never been the subject of a public hearing and it would fall hardest on minorities and those who can’t afford good lawyers.

Judges should be allowed to “fully consider all of the aspects of a given case,” Mr. Frankel said, “including the wishes of a victim who may actually prefer leniency.”

That, he said, beats this “classic case of legislative overreach as many in this body continue to hold on to the belief that the legislators know more than judges.”

Let judges judge.

