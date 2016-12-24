Peter Kakareka took the photo a month ago, and everyone who’s viewed it sees the angel in the Christmas tree, but where a person goes from there depends on the viewer.

I confess I was skeptical when Mr. Kakareka called Thursday. I’d been struggling to come up with a column for Christmas weekend and was just this side of hitting my knees and seeking divine intervention. Then I heard Mr. Kakareka’s phone message.

It was something about a Christmas tree, but didn’t make much sense.

I left a return message, and he called right back. He said he didn’t need his name in the newspaper but he’d shot a photo of the big tree in the portico of the City-County Building and there’s this angel …

Bring it in and I’ll take a look, I said, rolling my eyes. Twenty minutes later, I was looking at this photo on his smartphone and, well, I’m hoping it’s as clear to you here as it was to me. The afternoon light leaves the impression of a kneeling angel holding a child.

The story behind that image could hardly be more mundane. Mr. Kakareka, 57, of Cranberry, was heading into the building on Grant Street the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to get an application for a dog license. He liked the look of the tree, but he was staring directly into the sun.

He waited until he came out and was on the other side of the tree with the sun at his back. He snapped a couple of photos and then went to his car — he’s a limo driver — and drove across the Mon to pick up an airport-bound customer at Station Square.

Arriving early, he looked at the photo he’d taken and “it jumped out at me.” When his customer arrived at the car, he asked, “Do you believe in angels?”

That guy and maybe 15 others since have all seen what he and I saw.

Mr. Kakareka, an irregular churchgoer, hasn’t been quite sure what to do with this. He’d shown the photo to a priest and a couple of people in Mayor Bill Peduto’s office before bringing it to me, but that is far as he has taken it.

“Something that obvious,” he says, “I don’t think it’s just a message meant for me.”

Some are sure it’s a sign from heaven. For others, it will be just the way the light’s hitting the tree funny.

According to the infinite monkey theorem, if we get enough apes typing long enough, one of them’s bound to tap out “Hamlet.” Likewise, here the sun was in the right place in a cloudless sky for a thin beam of light to skirt past One Oxford Centre and hit just the right branches at the moment Mr. Kakareka lifted his phone and tapped.

We all can choose what we care to see.

Me? Hey, it’s been a crazy year. Rationalist though I am, this puzzling shaft of light has lifted me. I’m ready to welcome an angel as big as I can get one. They don’t show up every day now, do they?

Brian O’Neill: boneil@post-gazette.com, 412-263-1947.