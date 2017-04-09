Red, white and blue were the colors of the day, Pittsburgh newspapers reported, immediately after Congress declared war on Imperial Germany.

This month marks the 100th anniversary of the official start of American participation in what was initially called “The Great War.”

“Pittsburg bristled with militarism today as military organizations quietly but persistently prepared for active service,” The Pittsburg Press reported on April 6, 1917. (The Pittsburg Press did not add an “h” to the spelling of its name until 1921.)

Wilkinsburg was the site of one of the biggest demonstrations of support for the coming conflict, with an estimated 10,000 people coming out for a parade and flag-raising on April 7.

“Wilkinsburg was ever ready to answer the country’s call,” Burgess Frank H. Anderson told the crowd, according to a Press story that appeared April 8. Anderson, whose title was the equivalent of mayor, called for national unity. “The time for quibbling is past,” he said. “The time for action is here.”

•

President Woodrow Wilson had asked Congress for a war declaration on April 2. The Senate complied two days later, and the House of Representatives followed on April 6.

At that point, war had been underway in Europe for almost three years, and the effects of conflict had been felt for months in Pittsburgh and across the country. Regional industries boomed, employment increased and agricultural exports jumped in the face of European need. The international demand for foodstuffs, however, contributed to higher prices at home and complaints in local newspapers about hoarding and price-gouging.

Also, southwestern Pennsylvania was a magnet for immigrants, many of whom had come from places involved in European fighting. That situation raised concerns about the loyalty of residents who had not become U.S. citizens or who were seen as “hyphenated-Americans” who had not yet assimilated.

Despite the ocean that separated America from the fighting, the United States had suffered casualties, too.

While Germany and its ally Austria-Hungary controlled much of central Europe, they faced an ocean blockade by the British Navy. Great Britain’s allies included France, Italy and Russia. In response, Germany had launched an effective campaign of submarine warfare against ships suspected of carrying supplies or arms to its enemies.

The best-known ship to have been sunk by German torpedoes was the Lusitania. When the British ship went down near the coast of Ireland on May 7, 1915, it had been carrying almost 200 Americans among its passengers, including a dozen people from southwestern Pennsylvania. It also was carrying tons of British ammunition. The 128 Americans who died in the disaster included at least five Pittsburgh-area residents.

Despite strong political pressure from supporters of Britain and France, Wilson declined to call for war against Germany after the loss of the Lusitania. His position was helped by an apology from the government of Kaiser Wilhelm and a modification in its policy of unrestricted submarine warfare.

Wilson won re-election in 1916 with the slogan “He kept us out of war.”

As the war dragged into 1917, however, Germany announced a Feb. 1 return to its policy of attacking all ships in the war zone around Great Britain. Further inflaming American feelings was release of the Zimmermann Note, a German proposal of a military alliance with Mexico. In return for war aid, Mexico was to be allowed to take back U.S. territory in the Southwest.

“Kaiser Plots With Japan and Mexico Against U.S.” was the banner headline in the Pittsburgh Gazette Times on March 1, 1917. The confusing reference to Japan refers to a secondary effort by Arthur Zimmermann, the German foreign minister, to persuade Japan to change sides in the war.

When Wilson, still reluctant to have America join the conflict, finally asked for a declaration of war, congressional votes were overwhelmingly in favor in both the House and Senate.

•

By that time, Pittsburgh was more than ready.

In January 1916, the city’s Jewish community had been part of a national effort that helped to raise millions of dollars in war relief for the estimated 6 million Jews who lived in areas of Eastern Europe that were battlegrounds.

Hundreds of volunteers from southwestern Pennsylvania joined the sons of former President Theodore Roosevelt for military training at Plattsburg, N.Y. The Plattsburg camps had been organized during the summer of 1916 by a private “Preparedness Movement” that supported the British, French and Russians in the European war.

The month before they went to camp, about 200 of the Pittsburgh volunteers, divided into Red Squads and Blue Squads, had taken part in a mock battle for control of Sewickley. “Sewickley was defended successfully for an hour against the overwhelming forces of the ‘Blue’ battalion of the Military Training Association of Pittsburgh,” the Pittsburgh Gazette Times reported on July 16. “A problem of defense was worked out with the precision and thoroughness of a real military engagement …”

As the likelihood of real conflict became greater, portions of the city shifted to a wartime footing.

“Mines Bureau and Arsenal Are Placed Under Guard” was a headline in the Pittsburgh Gazette Times on March 8, 1917. The buildings between 39th and 40th streets in Lawrenceville already were surrounded by fence. “The gates on the Thirty-ninth and Fortieth street sides of the property have been locked and watchmen are on duty day and night to prevent any attempt to gain admission to the reservation,” the newspaper reported. “The gates at the Butler entrance have been closed and nobody is permitted to enter without a pass.”

All passes had to be approved by both the quartermaster sergeant of the arsenal and the superintendent of the Bureau of Mines.

While many Irish-Americans and German-Americans opposed efforts to involve the United States in the European conflict, local newspapers reported little evidence of dissent and much support in the first days after America went to war.

Nevertheless, German-Americans and German and Austrian immigrants who had not sought to become naturalized citizens faced special scrutiny. Pittsburgh Mayor Joseph G. Armstrong urged these residents to avoid any “act or deed which might be interpreted as an assistance to our enemy or as a cause of internal dissension.”

“In this hour of trial and in the trying days to come let our people refrain from arguments on the war in the streets, on trains or trolley cars, in public buildings and all other places where crowds gather,” he said in a proclamation that appeared in newspapers on April 8.

Edwin Lowry Humes, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, was more direct in a front-page story in The Press that same day: “No German alien enemy who has not hitherto been implicated in plots against the interest of the United States need have any fear of action by the Department of Justice so long as he observes the following warning,” he told the newspaper. “Obey the law; keep your mouth shut.”

While no Pittsburgh arrests were announced in the first days of the war, “several persons are being detained for further investigation,” The Press reported on April 8. “It is understood that hundreds of this district have been taken to or visited the office of United States Attorney Humes by request and have been closely questioned as to their affiliations.”

Fear of sabotage resulted in other changes. Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Charles S. Hubbard ordered the Fort Wayne railroad bridge closed to foot traffic. The bridge, which crosses the Allegheny River near the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, is still used by trains. “I issued orders to close the bridge and it will remain closed until further notice,” Hubbard said in an interview that appeared April 8 in The Press.

Residents sought to aid the war effort in a variety of ways.

A Pittsburgh mining engineer named B.F. Hoffacker prepared and offered to Newton D. Baker, the U.S. secretary of war, a map showing “all the transportation lines east of Denver and their relation to coal and ore properties in the country,” The Press reported on April 6.

The Animal Rescue League offered use of its farm in Verona as a location where stray dogs could be trained to do Red Cross-approved relief work.

Finally, Monongahela Railroad yardmaster Thomas R. Bennett, a veteran of the Spanish-American War, told The Press that he was not going to let an injury stop him from once again offering his services to the U.S. government. Bennett, the story noted, was ready to do his bit during the new conflict despite having one wooden foot.

Len Barcousky (lbarcousky@gmail.com) retired in 2015 after 29 years as a reporter and editor at the Post-Gazette. He is the author of three books about Pittsburgh history.