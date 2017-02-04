It happens often. When I walk through Downtown or attend events in the area, I run into someone I know. It can be a former student, a fellow journalist, a colleague, a Downtown YMCA member like me. Whomever I am with says, invariably, “You just know everyone. You have so many friends.”

I protest and say, “Oh, that’s not really true.” But after six decades on this planet and working for 40-plus years, all in the Pittsburgh area, I have amassed quite a group of acquaintances, many of whom are indeed my friends. They come in categories.

I have lifelong friends, like Helen Rossi Patrick, whom I have known since first grade. We survived and thrived during our Clairton High School days. I followed her to then-Point Park College, and we stayed in touch throughout our adult lives. We reconnected after we both lost our husbands.

We enjoy our mutual high school and college friends, people with whom we can have the same conversations over and over again when we meet and never tire of them. We lament that we can’t see each other more often and pledge to do so more frequently when more of us retire.

My teaching has led me to count many former students as friends now that grades are no longer a factor. They boost my Facebook friend list to unreal numbers, something I am teased about, but that’s how I find them. Don’t even ask me about my LinkedIn contacts.

Neighbors like Joyce Giangarlo made friendships easy in the days when our kids ran from house to house or piled into cars for soccer or baseball practices and games, YMCA Indian Guides and Princesses outings, movies and pool visits. It helps that our sons became and remain great friends. She is the easiest person to get along with and the most resourceful and fearless woman I know.

This past summer I lost someone I called my most interesting friend, the Rev. John Zingaro. We met in the 1970s as students at Point Park, and he was intriguing then and remained so through his various adventures and careers until his death from cancer. Zingo was incredibly serious about our journalism program but friendly and endearing, someone you loved to talk to for hours about everything and anything, notably sports and particularly baseball.

He also had a wonderful life as an activist, freelance journalist, VISTA volunteer and minister. Zingo shared those experiences in long Christmas letters. Among my favorites: his work in Tanzania, a bike ride through France, finding an abandoned baby in a church camp, preaching Harry Potter sermons and winning the most enthusiastic participant award at Pirates Fantasy Camps in Bradenton.

When my husband died suddenly in 2007, Zingo sent me a long letter. He followed it with a long phone call. We talked about grief and coming to terms with such a devastating loss.

He returned to Pittsburgh for medical care, and we stayed in touch via email and his frequent Facebook posts. Thanks to our mutual friend, Bob Alexander, Zingo visited Point Park last spring to check out the changes since our student days. We had a great time. He gave me a big hug when he left. I called out to him that we should have taken a photograph. “Next time,” he said. “I promise.”

The last I heard from him was a Facebook happy birthday message to me with a note that his cancer had returned. He had moved to his mother’s Ellwood City home. Another dear college friend, Pete Zapadka, and I attended his memorial service. We heard stories from high school friends, professors, family and church members. They shared tales of his playing the violin, teaching himself German, biking across the U.S. to serve as a Libertarian Party convention delegate, writing six books and more.

What a gift his friendship was and always will be. That brings me to one last story.

The end of the year is always an incredibly hectic time for me as our semester wraps up. It butts up against Christmas preparations, and I struggle to get it all done. This past December, in contrast to my neighbors, who had beautifully decorated their houses, I had managed only to place a wreath on my front door.

One Saturday, I had a wedding to attend and the Post-Gazette union holiday party. When I came home, I found candles in my windows and lit trees on my front porch. Inside my family room stood a new decorated tree in a corner, and greenery and holiday bows festooned the mantel and more.

A Christmas card explained it — Joyce and Helen had sneaked in when I’d left and did all this. It said the new tree was a gift, but that is not quite true. They are my gift, and one I treasure always.

Helen Fallon is a professor of journalism and director of the Honors Program at Point Park University, as well as a part-time copy editor for the Post-Gazette (hfallon@pointpark.edu).