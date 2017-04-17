CAMP BONIFAS, South Korea — President Donald Trump asserted on Sunday that China was working with the United States on “the North Korea problem,” and his vice president visited a military base near the Demilitarized Zone separating the Koreas a day after the North conducted a failed missile launch.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has called the failed missile launch “a provocation,” arrived at Camp Bonifas on Monday morning for a briefing with military leaders and to meet with American troops stationed there. He later stood a few meters from the military demarcation line outside Freedom House, gazing at two North Korean soldiers across the border and then a deforested stretch of North Korea from a lookout post in the hillside.

The joint U.S.-South Korean military camp is just outside the 2.5-mile-wide DMZ. Mr. Pence’s visit, viewed as full of Cold War symbolism, comes amid increasing tensions and heated rhetoric on the Korean Peninsula.

While the North did not conduct a nuclear test, the specter of a potential escalated U.S. response trailed Mr. Pence as he began a 10-day trip to Asia amid increasing tensions and heated rhetoric.

Mr. Pence declared Monday the “era of strategic patience is over” with North Korea, expressing impatience with the unwillingness of the regime to move toward ridding itself of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Mr. Pence told reporters near the Demilitarized Zone that Mr. Trump is hopeful that China will use its “extraordinary levers” to pressure the North to abandon its weapons.

Mr. Pence said the U.S. and its allies will achieve its objectives through “peaceable means or ultimately by whatever means are necessary” to protect South Korea and stabilize the region.

Earlier, aboard Air Force Two as Mr. Pence made his way to South Korea, a White House foreign policy adviser speaking anonymously said the United States had had good intelligence about the launch both in advance and afterward, an intriguing statement that was viewed as suggesting the United States had the information it would have needed to take covert action against the latest launch, even as it left open the question of whether such interference occurred.

K.T. McFarland, Mr. Trump’s deputy national security adviser, declined on Sunday to say whether the United States had sabotaged North Korea’s launch.

Mr. Trump’s national security adviser cited Mr. Trump’s recent decision to order missile strikes in Syria after a chemical attack blamed on the Assad government as a sign that the president “is clearly comfortable making tough decisions.” But at the same time, Gen. H.R. McMaster said, “it’s time for us to undertake all actions we can, short of a military option, to try to resolve this peacefully.”

In a broadcast interview that aired on Sunday, Gen. McMaster said the U.S. would rely on its allies as well as on Chinese leadership to resolve the issues with North Korea. “I mean, North Korea is very vulnerable to pressure from the Chinese,” Gen. McMaster said on ABC’s “This Week.”

The bottom line, Gen. McMaster said, is to stop the North’s weapons development and make the Korean Peninsula nuclear-free: “It’s clear that the president is determined not to allow this kind of capability to threaten the U.S. And our president will take action that is in the best interest of the American people.”

After a two-month policy review, officials settled on a policy dubbed “maximum pressure and engagement,” U.S. officials said Friday. The administration’s immediate emphasis, the officials said, will be on increasing pressure on Pyongyang with the help of Beijing.

The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the results of the policy review and requested anonymity.

Mr. Pence will be tasked with explaining the policy in meetings with leaders in South Korea and Japan during the trip, which will also include stops in Indonesia and Australia. He will aim to reassure allies in South Korea and Japan that the U.S. will take appropriate steps to defend them against North Korean aggression.

A North Korean missile exploded during launch Sunday, U.S. and South Korean officials said. The high-profile failure came as the North tried to showcase its nuclear and missile capabilities around the birth anniversary of the North’s late founder and as a U.S. aircraft carrier neared the Korean Peninsula.

The recent celebrations in the North included a parade in Pyongyang’s main square, with wave after wave of missiles atop mobile launchers. One of the stars of the show was a missile of lesser range — the Pukguksong-2, also known as the KN-15, which was paraded in public for the first time. It is a solid-fuel rocket that can be launched in minutes, unlike liquid-fueled missiles, which take hours of preparation. That means they are far less vulnerable to a pre-emptive strike from an American missile launched from a base in Japan or from a carrier strike group.

A White House foreign policy adviser traveling with Mr. Pence said no U.S. response to the missile launch was expected because there was no need for the U.S. to reinforce the failure.

A nuclear test, though, would be a different case, the official added.

The adviser spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the administration’s initial understanding of the launch.

Mr. Trump, spending the Easter weekend at his Florida resort, reinforced his commitment to the armed forces under his control. “Our military is building and is rapidly becoming stronger than ever before,” he tweeted.

More directly on North Korea, the president returned to a theme of placing much onus on China for reining in the North. Last week, he said he would not declare China a currency manipulator, pulling back from a campaign promise, as he looks for help from Beijing, which is the North’s dominant trade partner.

“Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!” Mr. Trump tweeted on Sunday, a statement seen as making it clear that everything, including the trade issues he vowed to solve as a candidate, could be a bargaining chip when it comes to defanging the North.

Ms. McFarland briefed the president on the failed missile launch. She advised patience with China on the issue.

“North Korea is a liability to everybody and it’s a threat not just to the United States, not just to South Korea, not just to Japan, not just to Russia, but it’s actually a threat to China as well,” Ms. McFarland said Sunday on “Fox News Sunday.”

Into this tense environment, Mr. Pence made his first trip to the region since taking office in January. After arriving in the South Korean capital, he placed a wreath at Seoul National Cemetery and then worshipped with military personnel at an Easter church service at the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan.

During a fellowship meal after the services, he said the tensions on the Korean peninsula had put into sharp focus the importance of the joint U.S.-South Korean mission.

“This morning’s provocation from the North is just the latest reminder of the risks each one of you face every day in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defense of America in this part of the world,” said Mr. Pence. “Your willingness to step forward, to serve, to stand firm without fear, inspires the nation and inspires the world.”

Along with the deployment of the U.S. aircraft carrier and other vessels into waters off the Korean Peninsula, thousands of U.S. and South Korean troops, tanks and other weaponry were deployed last month in their biggest joint military exercises. That led North Korea to issue routine threats of attacks on its rivals if they show signs of aggression.

The White House foreign policy adviser traveling with Mr. Pence told reporters that the type of missile that North Korea tried to fire Sunday was medium-range, and that it exploded about 4 to 5 seconds after it was launched.

The North regularly launches short-range missiles, but is also developing mid-range and long-range missiles meant to target U.S. troops in Asia and, eventually, the U.S. mainland.

North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests, including two last year. Recent satellite imagery suggests the country could conduct another underground nuclear test at any time.

Elsewhere on Sunday, multiple sources of the Japanese government revealed to Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper that China and Russia have dispatched intelligence-gathering vessels from their navies to chase the USS Carl Vinson nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

It appears that both countries aim to probe the movements of the United States. Japan’s Self-Defense Forces are strengthening warning and surveillance activities in the waters and airspace around the area, according to the sources.

The New York Times and The Japan News contributed.