WASHINGTON — Pivoting off what the White House considers a successful U.S. missile strike in Syria, the Trump administration sent what was seen as a not-so-subtle message Sunday to North Korea: Don’t risk being next.

With growing signs that North Korea may be preparing a sixth nuclear test, a U.S. aircraft carrier strike force near Singapore was diverted north toward the Korean peninsula. Also, President Donald Trump spoke to leaders in Tokyo and Seoul, and senior administration officials made pointed note of the “full range of options” available to counter threats to the United States or its allies.

The sudden flurry of action centering on North Korea came after Mr. Trump’s summit in Florida on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders publicly played down their economic and political disputes and addressed their common interest in reining in North Korea’s mercurial leader, Kim Jong Un.

Administration officials said the strike by 59 cruise missiles on Syria might have strengthened Mr. Trump’s hand as he called on the Chinese to put more pressure on North Korea. Although officials noted that North Korea poses different, and in some ways more daunting, challenges than Syria, the parallel of a rogue government that possesses weapons of mass destruction was not lost on the Chinese.

North Korea has repeatedly said that it plans to test an intercontinental ballistic missile or conduct another underground nuclear test. Just days ago, Pyongyang tested an intermediate-range missile.

The spotlight’s turn from Syria to North Korea is viewed as carrying benefits as well as risks for the Trump administration, now nearing its 100-day mark.

With a limited but decisive response to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s alleged use of banned sarin nerve gas on Syrian civilians, Mr. Trump won praise from previously skeptical U.S. allies in Europe, and from some of his harshest critics at home.

But the president and his advisers seemed far less eager to engage longer-term policy questions about the multi-sided Syrian war, now in its seventh year.

With North Korea, the underlying issues are just as complex, but the threat of a nuclear conflict — or even a devastating conventional military attack on South Korea and Japan — makes the stakes far higher.

Perhaps mindful of parallels that could be drawn over defiance of international norms, North Korea denounced the U.S. missile strike on Syria as “intolerable,” and reiterated its own right to self-defense.

The U.S. Navy’s Third Fleet, in turn, announced that the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, and a strike force that includes two missile destroyers and a guided-missile cruiser, were being diverted north from scheduled port calls in Australia to “maintain readiness and presence in the western Pacific.”

“The No. 1 threat in the region continues to be North Korea due to its reckless, irresponsible and destabilizing program of missile tests and pursuit of a nuclear weapons capability,” U.S. Pacific Command spokesman Dave Benham told reporters.

North Korea has a long history of defying United Nations resolutions and other attempts to prevent it from developing nuclear arms to go with its growing ballistic-missile capabilities.

Mr. Kim’s government has conducted five underground nuclear tests, two of them last year, and is working to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles that could deliver a warhead to U.S. territory.

“If we judge that they have perfected that type of delivery system, then that becomes a very serious stage of their further development,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“If you violate international agreements, if you fail to live up to commitments, if you become a threat to others, at some point a response is likely to be undertaken,” Mr. Tillerson added, though he didn’t specify North Korea.

At closer range, Japan has been rattled by North Korea’s repeated recent test-firings of short- and medium-range ballistic missiles in its direction, the latest just two days before Mr. Trump met with Mr. Xi.

That test came a month after North Korea simultaneously launched four medium-range missiles into the ocean in what it said was proof it could hit U.S. military bases in Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, seeking assurances of U.S. protection, was an early visitor to both the White House and Mr. Trump’s Florida resort Mar-a-Lago.

(EDITORS: STORY CAN END HERE)

On Sunday, the White House announced that Mr. Trump had spoken by phone with Mr. Abe about Syria and “a range of regional issues, including the threat posed by North Korea.” A similar phone call took place Friday with South Korea’s acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn, the White House said.

Adding to the barrage of cautionary language aimed at North Korea, Mr. Tillerson framed the Syria missile strike as a more general warning against international outliers, even those whose actions did not pose a direct security threat to the U.S.

“If you violate international agreements, if you fail to live up to commitments, if you become a threat to others, at some point a response is likely to be undertaken,” he said.

The White House national security advisor, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, cited a “pattern of provocative behavior” on North Korea’s part.

“This is a rogue regime that is now a nuclear-capable regime,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Gen. McMaster said that Mr. Trump had asked aides to prepare “a full range of options to remove that threat to the American people and to our allies and partners in the region.”

The New York Times and The Associated Press contributed.