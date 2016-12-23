An airliner on an internal flight in Libya was hijacked and diverted to Malta where it landed on Friday, Maltese media reported.

Two hijackers had threatened to blow up the Airbus A320, which had 118 people aboard, outlets including the Times of Malta said. The aircraft had been flying from Sebha in southwest Libya to Tripoli for state-owned Afriqiyah Airways.

The tiny Mediterranean island of Malta is about 300 miles north of the Libyan coast.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted: "Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM".

If the reports of a hijacking prove true, it would bring another security crisis to the European Union just days after an attack on a Berlin Christmas market killed 12 people. Malta, a tiny nation of less than half a million people, is a member of the European Union. The main suspect in the Berlin attack, a Tunisian, was killed Friday in a shootout with Italian police.

